Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Malayalam Blockbuster

Sarvam Maya OTT release date update: Nivin Pauly's Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, hit the screens on December 25, 2025. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also starred Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu in significant roles. The Malayalam film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and emerged as a huge blockbuster. Sarvam Maya is set to make its digital debut soon. It will arrive on a leading OTT platform this January. Check out the release date here.
When and where to watch Sarvam Maya on OTT
If you missed Sarvam Maya in theatres, you can watch it on JioHotstar. The film starts streaming on the OTT giant from January 30, 2026.
On Saturday, the official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam shared the announcement alongside a teaser video. “Get ready to go full delulu! Sarvam Maya - A Total Delulu Entertainer will be streaming from January 30, exclusively on JioHotstar. Don’t miss this fun-packed entertainer!,” read the caption.
About Sarvam Maya
Sarvam Maya is the story of a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose life takes a turn when he meets a spirit. It tests his faith and makes him question his knowledge.
Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, and Raghunath Paleri, among others.
Sarvam Maya box office collection
Sarvam Maya surprised everyone with its box office numbers. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally in ten days. Reportedly, the worldwide box office collection of Pauly's film stands at Rs 147 crore. With this, it has become the 8th highest- grossing Malayalam movie of all time.