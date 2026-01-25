Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Malayalam Blockbuster

Sarvam Maya OTT release date update: Nivin Pauly's Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, hit the screens on December 25, 2025. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also starred Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu in significant roles. The Malayalam film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and emerged as a huge blockbuster. Sarvam Maya is set to make its digital debut soon. It will arrive on a leading OTT platform this January. Check out the release date here.