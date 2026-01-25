Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Malayalam Blockbuster

Sarvam Maya OTT release date update: Nivin Pauly's Malayalam blockbuster will make its digital debut soon. Check out the OTT release date here.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sarvam Maya OTT
Sarvam Maya OTT release date announced Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sarvam Maya will soon make its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.

  • Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the horror-comedy starred Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu.

  • The Malayalam film has reportedly earned Rs 147 crore worldwide.

Sarvam Maya OTT release date update: Nivin Pauly's Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, hit the screens on December 25, 2025. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also starred Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu in significant roles. The Malayalam film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and emerged as a huge blockbuster. Sarvam Maya is set to make its digital debut soon. It will arrive on a leading OTT platform this January. Check out the release date here.

Sarvam Maya crosses Rs 100 crore mark - X
Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Collection: Nivin Pauly's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore In 10 Days

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Sarvam Maya on OTT

If you missed Sarvam Maya in theatres, you can watch it on JioHotstar. The film starts streaming on the OTT giant from January 30, 2026.

On Saturday, the official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam shared the announcement alongside a teaser video. “Get ready to go full delulu! Sarvam Maya - A Total Delulu Entertainer will be streaming from January 30, exclusively on JioHotstar. Don’t miss this fun-packed entertainer!,” read the caption.

About Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is the story of a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose life takes a turn when he meets a spirit. It tests his faith and makes him question his knowledge.

Related Content
Related Content

Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, and Raghunath Paleri, among others.

OTT series to binge-watch on Republic Day - IMDb
Top 7 OTT Titles To Binge This Republic Day 2026 Weekend

BY Aishani Biswas

Sarvam Maya box office collection

Sarvam Maya surprised everyone with its box office numbers. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally in ten days. Reportedly, the worldwide box office collection of Pauly's film stands at Rs 147 crore. With this, it has become the 8th highest- grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: MUM, SERV Eye Big Wins On Final Day

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Former World No.1 Takes On American Rising Star

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Gauff Set For Stiff Test Against Czechia Ace

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul Highlights, AO 2026 4th Round: World No.1 Books Spot In Quarter-Finals In Style

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Australian Open: Serbian Star Advances To Fourth Round In Straight Sets

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, Australian Open: Polish Star Battles Through Three Sets

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  2. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  3. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  4. Amartya Sen Flags ‘Undue Haste’ In WB Electoral Roll Revision Ahead Of Elections

  5. UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  5. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley