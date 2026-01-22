Top 7 OTT Titles To Binge This Republic Day 2026 Weekend

If you're drawn to real-life stories that quietly inspire, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is worth your time. Streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026, the series looks at ISRO's journey between the heartbreak of Chandrayaan-2 and the eventual lunar success that followed. Instead of treating the mission like a victory lap, it spends time with the people behind the calculations, showing the doubt, fatigue and stubborn hope that kept them going when the country was watching and the pressure was relentless. The cast, led by Shriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta, grounds the science in lived emotion, giving the story a human face without slipping into melodrama.