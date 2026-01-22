Top 7 OTT Titles To Binge This Republic Day 2026 Weekend

This Republic Day 2026 OTT watchlist brings together powerful web series rooted in patriotism, national service, and real-life inspired missions, making it ideal for the long weekend binge.
From intense spy thrillers and political dramas to stories celebrating India’s space and intelligence triumphs across leading OTT platforms.
Designed for family and solo viewing alike, these Republic Day web series.
As India's Republic Day weekend approaches, viewers seeking a mix of thrill, patriotism, and gripping drama on streaming platforms have plenty to choose from. From intense crime thrillers to space-inspired dramas and spy adventures, this Republic Day 2026 OTT watchlist highlights some of the best series you can dive into while relaxing at home. With releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more, here's what to add to your queue.
1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix)
If you're in the mood for a grounded crime thriller, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is a solid place to begin. The Netflix series, which dropped on January 14, 2026, comes from Neeraj Pandey and stays true to his strength for slow-burn procedural drama. Set largely inside Mumbai's international airport, the seven-episode show follows Superintendent Arjun Meena and his customs unit as they close in on a vast smuggling network. Emraan Hashmi anchors the series with restraint, supported well by Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar. What works here is the detail: the paperwork, the waiting, the quiet pressure of enforcement, and the toll it takes on the people doing the job.
2. Space Gen: Chandrayaan (JioHotstar)
If you're drawn to real-life stories that quietly inspire, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is worth your time. Streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026, the series looks at ISRO's journey between the heartbreak of Chandrayaan-2 and the eventual lunar success that followed. Instead of treating the mission like a victory lap, it spends time with the people behind the calculations, showing the doubt, fatigue and stubborn hope that kept them going when the country was watching and the pressure was relentless. The cast, led by Shriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta, grounds the science in lived emotion, giving the story a human face without slipping into melodrama.
3. Saare Jahan Se Accha (Netflix)
Though it premiered in August 2025, the espionage thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha still feels timely going into Republic Day week. Now streaming on Netflix, the six-episode series tracks an Indian intelligence officer navigating covert cross-border threats, where duty, secrecy, and patriotism constantly collide. Led by Pratik Gandhi, with strong support from Tillotama Shome and Sunny Hinduja, the show leans into quiet tension rather than loud spectacle, making it a solid long-weekend watch that stays grounded even as the stakes rise.
4. Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar)
If you still have not caught up, Special Ops Season 2 makes for a solid long-weekend watch. Streaming on OTT platforms, the series sharpens its espionage stakes with controlled tension and precise writing. Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh, with Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Meher Vij, Gautami Kapoor and Saiyami Kher strengthening the show’s layered intelligence world.
5. Tehran (ZEE5)
Originally released in 2025, Tehran feels especially apt for a Republic Day watch if geopolitical thrillers are your thing. Streaming on ZEE5, the film follows a high-stakes intelligence mission unfolding across hostile borders, where every move carries political consequences. The tension is sharp, the pacing unforgiving, and the moral lines deliberately blurred. It is led by John Abraham in a restrained, controlled performance, supported by Manushi Chhillar and a strong international ensemble that grounds the global stakes in personal cost.
6. Freedom at Midnight 2 (SonyLIV)
Following the impact of its first season, Freedom at Midnight 2 widens its scope without losing sight of the political tensions and personal stakes at its core. The series moves through corridors of power and ideological fault lines, focusing on the people behind historic decisions rather than the spectacle around them. It is the kind of slow-burning political drama that suits a Republic Day long weekend. The new season once again brings back a strong ensemble, led by Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajesh Kumar, whose restrained performances lend weight to the show's darker, more complex turn.
7. Cheekatilo (Prime Video)
Streaming on Prime Video, Cheekatilo adds a darker, investigative edge to the Republic Day watchlist. The Telugu crime thriller follows a true-crime podcaster who begins probing a cold case, only to uncover unsettling truths buried within Hyderabad’s underbelly. Led by Sobhita Dhulipala in a controlled, sharp performance, the series leans into psychological tension rather than spectacle, making it a gripping choice for viewers who prefer slow-burn mysteries with a strong emotional spine.
Taken together, this Republic Day OTT lineup offers more than surface-level patriotism. From espionage thrillers and political dramas to investigative crime stories and real-life achievements inspired by them, these series reflect different facets of India's identity, its institutions, its conflicts, and its quiet resilience. Whether you are drawn to tense intelligence operations, historical power struggles, or grounded stories of individuals pushing against larger systems, this watchlist turns the long weekend into an engaging, thoughtful binge rather than just background viewing.