Holi Songs 2026: Best Bollywood Party Songs & Evergreen Classics Playlist

From vintage classics to new-age party starters, these tracks set the mood for a colour-soaked celebration.

Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Best Bollywood Songs for the Festival of Colours Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Bollywood has long defined the mood of Holi, turning the festival into iconic musical moments on screen.

  • The playlist blends classics and modern hits, capturing both nostalgia and high-energy celebration.

  • Great Holi songs do more than entertain; they create shared memories that outlast the colours.

It is 7 am on Holi. You are standing on your house balcony, armed with water balloons, scanning the lane below for your first target. Someone screams, someone laughs, and from the society DJ booth downstairs, loud Bollywood music is already shaking the morning calm. One by one, neighbours step out, still half-asleep, drawn by the beats and the promise of colour.

That is the thing about Holi. The celebration truly begins when the music starts. Without Bollywood songs blasting in the background, it almost feels incomplete.

The festival has long been a cinematic spectacle, with filmmakers turning it into moments of romance, mischief, family bonding, and unapologetic chaos over the years.

As Holi 2026 approaches, party playlists are once again taking shape. 

1. Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)

A timeless classic, this song radiates community joy and old-school celebration. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it remains one of Hindi cinema’s most loved festival moments.

2. Rang Barse – Silsila 1981

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan in an unforgettable avatar, this folk-inspired number blends mischief with rhythm. Decades on, it continues to define the sound of Holi.

3. Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr 1993

Colour meets intensity in this dramatic celebration sequence. With Shah Rukh Khan adding an edge to the festivities, the song balances passion and playfulness.

4. Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2013

A modern Holi anthem, this track captures youthful abandon at its peak. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor lead a celebration that feels spontaneous, colourful, and infectious.

5. Panwadi – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 2025

Among the newer additions to the festive catalogue, this song stands out for its vibrant choreography and party-ready energy. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it has quickly become a favourite beyond Holi gatherings as well.

6. Holi Khele Raghuveera– Baghban 2003

Warm and rooted in tradition, this track celebrates togetherness. Led by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, it brings a sense of family and nostalgia to the festivities.

6. Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi- Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

This Anu Malik-Sunidhi Chauhan banger is a regular at every Holi party. The tease of the song lies in the alluring presence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside a flamboyant Akshay Kumar.

What sets a great Holi song apart is its ability to bring people together. Some tracks spark uninhibited dancing, others evoke memories of childhood celebrations, and a few manage to do both. As you curate your Holi 2026 playlist, mix the vintage with the contemporary. Let the classics ground the celebration, and the newer hits lift the energy.

In the end, the colours may fade by evening, but the music, as always, lingers a little longer.

