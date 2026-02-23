BAFTA 2026: Kaouther Ben Hania Urges Celebrities To Speak Up On Gaza

Kaouther Ben Hania’s BAFTA 2026 Gaza statement drew attention as The Voice of Hind Rajab competed at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, with the director urging celebrities to use their influence to demand justice and accountability.

Kaouther Ben Hania
Tunisian Director Kaouther Ben Hania Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kaouther Ben Hania spoke to the media at BAFTA 2026 about Gaza.

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab was nominated at the BAFTAs.

  • Political remarks shaped moments at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026.

Kaouther Ben Hania’s remarks at the EE BAFTA Film Awards became one of the weekend’s most discussed political moments. Speaking to media during BAFTA 2026, the Tunisian filmmaker said celebrities should not remain silent about Gaza. “People with this kind of power can and should use their power to defend justice and ask for accountability,” she stated.

Her comments came as her documentary, The Voice of Hind Rajab, earned a BAFTA nomination. The film centres on the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl and has sparked debate across festival circuits for its uncompromising stance.

From Berlin protest to BAFTA platform

Ben Hania had previously made headlines at the Cinema for Peace gala in Berlin, where she declined to accept the Most Valuable Film award for the same project. Leaving the trophy on stage, she said she refused to allow the deaths depicted in her documentary to become a backdrop for symbolic gestures.

Her stand followed criticism of international film institutions by artists who accused them of double standards on global conflicts. At BAFTA 2026, she stopped short of theatrics but maintained her call for accountability, placing responsibility on influential public figures to speak out.

A political moment at the EE BAFTA Film awards

The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming at London’s Royal Festival Hall, featured several emotionally charged speeches. While The Voice of Hind Rajab did not dominate the awards tally, its presence ensured that Gaza remained part of the conversation on cinema’s biggest British stage.

Ben Hania’s remarks added to ongoing discussions about the role of artists in political crises. Whether through award speeches or red carpet interviews, BAFTA 2026 once again proved that film awards are not insulated from global realities.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 were held in London on February 23.

