Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Make 1st Public Appearance Post-Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementos.
The wedding ceremony was held as per Telugu and Kodava traditions.
The newlyweds were seen holding each other’s hands and smiling for the paparazzi as they made their airport debut as Mr and Mrs.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on Thursday (February 26) in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. They got married according to Telugu Hindu rituals, and also exchanged wedding vows in a Kodava ceremony to honour Mandanna’s roots. The couple shared breathtaking wedding photos on social media post-wedding on Thursday evening. On Friday, the newlyweds were photographed arriving at the Udaipur airport as Mr and Mrs, and looked every bit the perfect couple.
Rashmika-Vijay's first public appearance at airport
The new bride was dressed in a red anarkali churidar set, while Vijay was in a satin powder-blue kurta-pyjama set. Rashmika was seen in a cheerful mood as she blew kisses at the paparazzi. Both held each other's hands and posed for the paps. They also greeted them with folded hands before heading inside the airport.
Rashmika wore a bindi and adorned her maang with sindoor, and also wore bangles for her first public outing as a married woman. But the glow on her face was the best accessory.
Have a look at the pics and videos here.
Rashmika-Vijay's wedding
Both looked like a "divine couple" in their wedding attire. They wore custom Anamika Khanna looks for the ceremony. Rashmika wore a rust saree heavily embellished with golden zari work, while Vijay chose to wear an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram. Not only Rashmika, but Vijay also donned multiple gold jewellery pieces. Together, they exuded royalty as bride and groom.
The couple is now set to host a much-anticipated reception in Hyderabad, which is reportedly taking place on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna.