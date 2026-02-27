Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Make 1st Public Appearance Post-Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on Thursday (February 26) in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. They got married according to Telugu Hindu rituals, and also exchanged wedding vows in a Kodava ceremony to honour Mandanna’s roots. The couple shared breathtaking wedding photos on social media post-wedding on Thursday evening. On Friday, the newlyweds were photographed arriving at the Udaipur airport as Mr and Mrs, and looked every bit the perfect couple.