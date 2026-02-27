Jana Nayagan Release Delay: Kerala Theatres Reeling, FEOUK Reacts

The delay of Jana Nayagan has severely impacted theatre business across Kerala.
FEOUK has warned that the postponement is adding to mounting losses in the exhibition sector.
A mid-2026 release window is now being considered for the Vijay starrer.
The delay in the release of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has left Kerala theatres grappling with fresh financial stress. The film was widely expected to pull audiences back into cinema halls during a slow phase, but its sudden postponement has disrupted those hopes.
K Vijaya Kumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, said the timing could not have been worse. According to him, theatre owners were counting on the Vijay starrer to reverse weeks of weak footfall and underperforming Malayalam releases. Several recent films, despite strong pre-release buzz, failed to translate into box office returns.
Trade voices on social media echoed similar concerns, noting that the absence of a major commercial release has created a vacuum that smaller films have struggled to fill.
Kerala exhibition sector feels the strain
Exhibitors say advance planning, staffing and promotional tie-ups were aligned with the expected release of Jana Nayagan. With the postponement, many cinema centres are now operating under financial pressure. Theatre owners had projected strong collections driven by Vijay’s fan base and festival footfall.
The uncertainty does not end in Kerala. Reports suggest that distributors in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are also facing losses. Investments and release schedules had been structured around an early 2026 launch. The delay has forced stakeholders to reassess recovery timelines.
Mid-year window under consideration
Industry sources indicate that the makers, led by director H. Vinoth, are exploring a mid-year window. The proposed plan is to position the film close to Vijay’s birthday celebrations and a long weekend, aiming to maximise turnout and fan engagement.
While there has been no official announcement from the production team yet, trade reports suggest June 18, 2026 is being considered as the new release date. The final confirmation is awaited.
For now, theatre owners remain cautious, hoping the eventual release of Jana Nayagan will deliver the box office revival they had anticipated.