Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh suffered a personal loss as his father Khanchandra Singh breathed his last at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage-four liver cancer

Outlook Sports Desk
India and New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Match-Rinku Singh
India's Rinku Singh bats during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh's father Khanchandra Singh passed away

  • He was suffering from stage-four Liver cancer

  • Rinku has reportedly left the Team India camp to stay with his father during his last rites

Team India cricketer Rinku Singh's father Khanchandra Singh passed away on Friday at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage-four liver cancer for a long time. His health deteriorated in the recent past and Rinku had to leave the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign midway to meet his father in Noida.

Rinku was released from the Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 given his family emergency although he returned to join the squad on Wednesday night and also featured as a substitute fielder during the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After his father breathed his last, Rinku has again went back home for his last rites according to reports, although is expected to join the team ahead of the India vs West Indies match on March 01.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh offered condolences to Rinku Singh on the demise of his father. He shared a post on 'X'. formerly twitter, wishing Rinku during this tough times.

According to reports, Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, had been battling cancer for over a year before his condition turned critical in February 2026 and had to kept on ventilator support. While the family kept the matter private for a long time, the news became public when Rinku had to leave the Indian T20 World Cup camp to be by his father's side. At that time, it was revealed that his father was fighting Stage 4 liver cancer.

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, played a foundational and inspiring role in his son's journey from a modest background in Aligarh to international stardom. For many years, Khanchand worked as an LPG cylinder delivery man, a job he famously continued even after Rinku became an established IPL star and an Indian international player. While Rinku has shared that his father was initially hesitant about him pursuing cricket over studies—even once scolding him for skipping school to play—the relationship transformed into one of mutual support and pride.

A significant turning point occurred early in Rinku's career when he won a bike in a local tournament and gifted it to his father to make his delivery work easier. Over time, as Rinku's success grew, he continued to honor his father’s hard work. in 2025, a video went viral showing Khanchand riding a Kawasaki Ninja sports bike that Rinku had gifted him. Despite the family's improved financial status,

Khanchand remained deeply committed to his work, often telling Rinku he would "get bored" if he sat at home. His father’s relentless work ethic and the humble two-room quarter they shared during Rinku's childhood served as the primary motivation for the cricketer to succeed and eventually provide a more comfortable life for his family.

Published At:
