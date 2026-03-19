Filip Pavic Becomes Youngest Bayern Munich Player In UEFA Champions League

Summary of this article
Filip Pavic entered in the 72nd minute during the second leg against Atalanta
He became Bayern Munich’s youngest-ever UEFA Champions League player and the third youngest overall
UEFA confirmed Pavic as the first player born in 2010 to feature in the competition
Bayern Munich defender Filip Pavic made UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in the competition and the third-youngest overall. The 16-year-old entered the record books during Bayern’s Round of 16 second leg against Atalanta at Allianz Arena.
In the 72nd minute, with Bayern 4-0 up, Pavic replaced Josip Stanisic. The Bundesliga giants eventually sealed a 4-1 win and 10-2 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Real Madrid.
Pavic’s appearance took him past Bayern’s previous record holder, Paul Wanner, who debuted at 16 years and nine months against Viktoria Plzen in 2022. Pavic also became third in the all-time youngest list, as well as the first player born in 2010 to feature in a UEFA Champions League match.
Youngest players in UEFA Champions League history:
Max Dowman: 15 years (for Arsenal vs Slavia Prague, 2025)
Youssoufa Moukoko: 16 years, 18 days (for Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St. Petersburg, 2020)
Filip Pavic: 16 years, 58 days (for Bayern Munich vs Atalanta, 2026)
Lamine Yamal: 16 years, 68 days (for Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp, 2023)
Pavic, born on January 19, 2010, joined Bayern’s academy in 2019 and can play as a defender or defensive midfielder. Although he is a youth international for Germany, he is also eligible to play for Croatia.
Meanwhile, another teenager, 18-year-old Lennart Karl, scored his fourth Champions League goal of the season for Die Roten against Atalanta. Deniz Ofli, also 18, made his debut off the bench in place of Aleksandar Pavlovic, immediately forcing a turnover that led to Bayern’s third goal, finished by Karl.