Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 SF: What Happened In PSG's Last Bundesliga Match?

Bayern Munich footballers in action against PSG in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match at the Parc des Princes. AP Photo

Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 07, Thursday. Following a legendary 5-4 thriller in Paris last week, PSG holds a narrow one-goal advantage, but the tie remains wide open. Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany remains confident, bolstered by a home crowd and a lethal attacking trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz. The German giants have consistently shown a dangerous ability to fight back, and they will look to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities in a PSG side missing the injured Achraf Hakimi. For the visitors, Luis Enrique’s team arrives in Munich with the most prolific attack in this year's competition, led by the dynamic Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. While PSG knows they face a hostile atmosphere, their clinical counter-attacking style remains their greatest weapon. With both sides prioritizing offense, fans can expect another high-scoring, high-stakes battle to determine who will join Arsenal in the final in Budapest. Follow play-by-play updates of the Bayern Munich vs PSG with us.

LIVE UPDATES

6 May 2026, 11:49:04 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In PSG's Last Bundesliga Match? Paris Saint-Germain's most recent Ligue 1 match was a 2-2 draw against FC Lorient, held at the Parc des Princes on May 2, 2026. Despite playing at home, PSG was unable to secure a victory in this Ligue 1 Matchweek 32 fixture. PSG opened the scoring early with a goal from Ibrahim Mbaye in the 6th minute. However, FC Lorient responded quickly through Pablo Pagis in the 12th minute. In the second half, PSG regained the lead when Warren Zaïre-Emery found the net in the 62nd minute. The visitors ultimately forced a share of the points late in the game, with Tosin Aiyegun equalizing for Lorient in the 78th minute. This result served as PSG's final domestic preparation before turning their full attention to the decisive Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

6 May 2026, 11:22:03 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In Bayern Munich's Last Bundesliga Match? Bayern Munich’s most recent Bundesliga fixture took place on May 2, 2026, where they were held to a 3-3 draw by 1. FC Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena. Having already secured the Bundesliga title, Vincent Kompany utilized the match to manage his squad ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG. Despite Bayern controlling much of the play, the encounter proved to be a high-scoring defensive challenge, with Heidenheim capitalizing on defensive lapses to stay competitive throughout the 90 minutes. Leon Goretzka was the standout performer for the newly crowned champions, netting a brace, while Michael Olise provided a vital late goal in the 90th minute to salvage the draw. Heidenheim’s scoring efforts were led by Budu Zivzivadze, who also recorded two goals, and Eren Dinkçi, who added another. The result highlighted the offensive strength of both sides but also exposed some defensive vulnerabilities for Bayern, as the team shifted its immediate focus to overcoming their 5-4 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in European competition.

6 May 2026, 11:09:30 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Tie? Arsenal secured their place in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final by overcoming Atlético Madrid with a 2-1 aggregate victory in a closely contested semi-final tie. The first leg, held at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on April 30, ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the encounter perfectly balanced heading into the return leg at the Emirates Stadium. In the decisive second leg on May 5, Arsenal delivered a disciplined performance to claim a 1-0 win. The breakthrough came just before halftime in the 44th minute when Bukayo Saka reacted quickest to a rebound—after Leandro Trossard’s initial effort was saved by Jan Oblak—to put the Gunners ahead. Arsenal’s defense proved formidable throughout the second half, with Gabriel Magalhães making a critical, late-match challenge on Giuliano Simeone to protect the lead and seal the win. This aggregate victory marks a significant milestone for the club, as Arsenal returns to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006. They now await the outcome of the Bayern Munich and PSG second leg to learn their final opponents for the showdown in Budapest on May 30.

6 May 2026, 10:55:08 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In The First Leg? The first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes was an unprecedented, high-scoring spectacle that ended in a 5-4 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. The match was defined by relentless attacking football, with PSG’s dynamic forward line—led by a brace from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and two goals from Ousmane Dembélé—repeatedly breaking through Bayern’s defensive line. While João Neves also contributed to the PSG tally, Bayern Munich showcased remarkable resilience by refusing to be counted out. Harry Kane struck early from the penalty spot, and second-half surges from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz narrowed the deficit significantly. Ultimately, despite falling behind by three goals at one stage, Bayern’s late rally ensures they head into the decisive second leg in Munich trailing by only a single goal. The result set a new benchmark for offensive output in a Champions League semi-final, leaving the aggregate tie perfectly poised for a dramatic conclusion.

6 May 2026, 10:45:00 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details Location: Munich, Germany

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Date: Wednesday, May 06

Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Thursday, May 07)