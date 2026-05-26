RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Elect To Field In Dharamsala

Virat Kohli warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26). Tonight's competing teams have earned their extra shot at the final by deservedly finishing in the top two: RCB are the most consistent side this season and GT, the most improved one through the league phase. The setting for Qualifier 1 is the scenic Dharamsala, where the ball jags around early in the innings but conditions offer high run-scoring opportunities later on. Will the prolific Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan survive Josh Hazlewood-Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new-ball test? How will the evergreen battle between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada play out? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

26 May 2026, 07:11:58 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Impact Substitute Lists Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

26 May 2026, 07:09:04 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

26 May 2026, 07:02:55 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Update GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first. He cites the likelihood of dew later in the evening as his reason for the decision. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first too, but adds that he expects the surface to play similarly across the 40 overs.

26 May 2026, 06:50:29 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Patidar Dead-Bats Final Venue Query Ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash, Royal Challengers skipper Patidar dead-batted a query regarding the IPL 2026 final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. "It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," he said during the pre-match press conference. The BCCI moved the title clash to Ahmedabad citing operational issues and local political complications, including excessive ticket requests and crowd management concerns.

26 May 2026, 06:36:05 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Match Prediction According to ChatGPT, it's a tough call, but RCB are leading the race marginally with a 55 per cent chance of victory. Virat Kohli is one of the driving factors putting RCB ahead of GT. On the other hand, Gujarat's bowling attack is well-balanced, while their opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan is in lethal form.

26 May 2026, 06:23:43 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

26 May 2026, 06:08:51 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Dharamsala Weather Today Weather conditions in Dharamsala are expected to remain mostly favourable for cricket today, although brief showers are possible around the evening hours before the match begins. Temperatures are likely to stay pleasant throughout the game, offering relief from the intense heat seen across much of North India recently. For specifics, read our report.

26 May 2026, 05:52:06 pm IST RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.