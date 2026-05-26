RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Elect To Field In Dharamsala

RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Impact Substitute Lists
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Update
GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first. He cites the likelihood of dew later in the evening as his reason for the decision. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first too, but adds that he expects the surface to play similarly across the 40 overs.
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Patidar Dead-Bats Final Venue Query
Ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash, Royal Challengers skipper Patidar dead-batted a query regarding the IPL 2026 final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. "It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," he said during the pre-match press conference.
The BCCI moved the title clash to Ahmedabad citing operational issues and local political complications, including excessive ticket requests and crowd management concerns.
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Match Prediction
According to ChatGPT, it's a tough call, but RCB are leading the race marginally with a 55 per cent chance of victory. Virat Kohli is one of the driving factors putting RCB ahead of GT. On the other hand, Gujarat's bowling attack is well-balanced, while their opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan is in lethal form.
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Dharamsala Weather Today
Weather conditions in Dharamsala are expected to remain mostly favourable for cricket today, although brief showers are possible around the evening hours before the match begins. Temperatures are likely to stay pleasant throughout the game, offering relief from the intense heat seen across much of North India recently.
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Hey All!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.