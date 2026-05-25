‘Maybe It Was A Tough Question For PM Modi’: Helle Lyng Speaks About The Backlash To Her Modi Question

A

I don’t think I could have ever imagined it, but at the same time, I think it was worth it because maybe it facilitated and could work as a conversation starter about press freedom. I only think of this as a conversation starter, but somehow, in a weird way, I, here in Norway, was able to spark a debate about press freedom in India.

And that's something I'm grateful for. At least a lot of Indian people are very grateful that I asked that question. That's all I can really do.