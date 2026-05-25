Ex-Karnataka Pacer SL Akshay Dies While Playing Cricket In Bengaluru

Former Karnataka cricketer SL Akshay passed away after suffering a heart attack during a division match in Bengaluru
Akshay represented Karnataka in six first-class and three List-A matches during his domestic career
KSCA praised Akshay’s contribution as both a player and junior-level cricket coach in Karnataka
Former Karnataka cricketer SL Akshay tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing a third-division cricket match in Bengaluru on Sunday. Akshay, who was 39 years old, reportedly collapsed during the game and was immediately rushed for medical assistance, but could not be revived.
The shocking incident has left the Karnataka cricket fraternity in mourning, with several former players, coaches and fans expressing grief over his sudden demise. Akshay had represented Karnataka in six first-class matches and three List-A games during his domestic career and was also part of the state’s victorious Ranji Trophy squad in the 2014/15 season.
KSCA Pays Tribute To SL Akshay
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) released an emotional statement following Akshay’s passing and remembered his contribution to Karnataka cricket both as a player and mentor.
In its official statement, KSCA said, “Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication. As a junior-level coach, he played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State.”
The association also conveyed condolences to his family and close friends during the difficult time. Several members of the Karnataka cricket community described Akshay as a respected figure who remained deeply involved in grassroots cricket even after retiring from professional cricket.
Akshay’s Career And Contribution To Karnataka Cricket
SL Akshay was regarded as a dependable fast bowler during his domestic career and represented Karnataka across formats during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Though he did not enjoy a lengthy professional career, he remained closely connected to the sport and focused heavily on coaching young players in Bengaluru. His contribution at the junior level earned praise from several cricket circles in Karnataka over the years.
His death comes at a time when cricket fans across the country are closely following the IPL 2026 playoffs, making the news even more shocking for the wider cricket community. Tributes continued to pour in throughout the day as players and fans remembered Akshay’s passion for the game and his role in Karnataka cricket.