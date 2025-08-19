International

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and prominent European leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Keir Starmer, were invited to the White House by US President Donald Trump for high-level discussions. Transatlantic solidarity, NATO's mission, and the Ukraine issue were the main topics of the meeting, which took place in the Oval Office and East Room. Later, as talks shifted to energy, defense, and support for Kyiv, the leaders posed for a group pictures in the Grand Foyer.