International

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and prominent European leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Keir Starmer, were invited to the White House by US President Donald Trump for high-level discussions. Transatlantic solidarity, NATO's mission, and the Ukraine issue were the main topics of the meeting, which took place in the Oval Office and East Room. Later, as talks shifted to energy, defense, and support for Kyiv, the leaders posed for a group pictures in the Grand Foyer.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: US President Donald Trump
Trump-Zelensky Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

US President Donald Trump, center, participates in a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seated at the table from center left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and from foreground left, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, from background left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, listen in the East Room of the White House, in Washington.

2/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, in Washington.

3/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Finlands President Alexander Stubb
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, from left, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and President Donald Trump walk through the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington.

4/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: US President Donald Trump
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.

5/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Donald Trump
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

US President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in the East Room of the White House, in Washington.

6/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Volodymyr Zelenskyys notes
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's notes are pictured during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and European leaders in the East Room of the White House, in Washington.

7/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Frances President Emmanuel Macron
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

US President Donald Trump, right, and France's President Emmanuel Macron participate in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in the East Room of the White House, in Washington.

8/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Ursula von der Leyen
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, from left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House,in Washington.

9/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Monica Crowley
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

Monica Crowley, White House chief of protocol, from right, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte walk through the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington.

10/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington.

11/11
Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky Meeting photos: Ukraine flag
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A military honor guard members holding a Ukraine flag arrives before President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, in Washington.

