Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Backs IPL Ban on Bangladeshi Players

Ghosh cited alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and rising border tensions while demanding early elections and restoration of law and order there.
He praised the BCCI’s directive to KKR, calling it a response to demands raised from Kolkata amid strained India–Bangladesh relations.
KKR, which auctioned Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore for 2026 IPL season, but later he has been realised and the BCCI approved his replacement.
Senior West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Bangladeshi cricketers should not be allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing a parallel with the long-standing exclusion of Pakistani players from the tournament.
Ghosh made the remarks while welcoming the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 squad. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a franchise co-owned by the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
“What is unfolding in Bangladesh is deeply disturbing. The people of West Bengal are distressed by reports of atrocities against Hindus there, While the Government of India is doing its duty, Such inhuman acts will have consequences,” said Ghosh while addressing media in Paschim Medinipur in west Bengal and added, “We expect early elections in Bangladesh to restore law and order, protection of lives and a reduction in border tensions.” PTI reported.
Thanking the BCCI for its decision, Ghosh said, “Just as Pakistani players are barred from playing in the IPL, Bangladeshi cricketers should also not be permitted. This demand originated in Kolkata and has now been accepted.”
KKR had acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL auction but released him following BCCI’s directive amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. The BCCI clarified that the franchise will be allowed to name a replacement player ahead of the tournament, scheduled to begin on March 26. Rahman's release has drawn criticism.
(With inputs from PTI)