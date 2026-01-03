Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

Congress politicians called out BCCI and the government for releasing Mustafizur Rahman
KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 after BCCI's order
Mustafizur Rahman was brought for 9.2 crore by KKR in IPL 2026 Auctions
Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the Indian Premier League 2026 has garnered strong reactions from prominent politicians in India.
Veteran Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, has called out the move as mindless politicising of sport. Earlier, the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, officially released Mustafizur Rahman from the squad upon a formal request by the BCCI in view of the strained political relationships between India and Bangladesh due to rising atrocities on Hindu communities in Bangladesh.
Shashi Tharoor on his X handle wrote,“Recalling my views on the subject, now that @bcci has deplorably pulled the plug on @Mustafiz90. And what if the Bangladeshi player in question had been @LittonOfficial or @soumyasarkar_06? Who are we punishing here: a nation, an individual, his religion? Where will this mindless politicising of sport lead us?” Tharoor wrote in a post on X.
Congress Minister Priyank Kharge mirrored Tharoor's view and questioned the role of the Union Government and the ICC behind this move. Speaking on the row, he said, "What is the point of questioning a franchise or its owner? The rules are set by the BCCI and are overseen by the ICC. Why is nobody questioning the BCCI, the ICC or the Home Minister?”
Future of India-Bangladesh's Cricketing Ties Hangs In Balance
The tumultuous diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have adversely impacted their cricketing, as India last year postponed their tour to Bangladesh for 2026.
More importantly, Bangladesh's participation in India-hosted matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup could also come under the scanner, given the current climate between the two countries.
Bangladesh are set to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai according to the current World Cup fixture; however, given the tensions, things could also change, and their matches can also be shifted to either Sri Lanka or other parts of India.