Name: Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Owners: Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla
Coach: Chandrakant Pandit (Head coach)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the original franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), started its journey in 2008 and swiftly emerged as one of the league's most popular and exciting teams. Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla, and her spouse Jay Mehta, KKR has attracted massive fanfare, partly because of its celebrity ownership and partly due to its performance on the cricket field.

The team's initial years were marked by inconsistency and underperformance despite the presence of star players like Sourav Ganguly and Brendon McCullum. The inaugural match 2008 saw McCullum scoring a memorable 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, setting the stage for high expectations. However, the subsequent seasons until 2010 were disappointing, with the team failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The transformation began in 2011 with a significant overhaul of the squad. Gautam Gambhir was appointed the captain, and the team invested in a blend of experienced and young players. This shift in strategy paid dividends as KKR finished the 2011 season in fourth place, making it to the playoffs for the first time.

2012 was a milestone year for KKR as they clinched their first IPL title. Under Gambhir's leadership and the coaching of Trevor Bayliss, the team demonstrated remarkable grit and tactical acumen. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final, thanks to Manvinder Bisla's explosive innings in a high-pressure chase. This victory was not just a triumph but a statement of intent and resurgence.

Building on their success, KKR consistently performed, reaching the playoffs in 2013 but falling short of the final. 2014, they captured their second IPL title, again under Gambhir's leadership. They had a remarkable turnaround in the season, stringing together nine consecutive wins, culminating in a victory against Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling final. This period also saw Sunil Narine emerge as a key player whose performances were crucial in both title-winning seasons.

Post-2014, KKR experienced a mix of ups and downs. They qualified for the playoffs several times but struggled to advance to the final. The 2015 and 2016 seasons saw them being competitive but needing help to capture their earlier magic. In 2017 and 2018, they reached the playoffs but were eliminated in the knockout stages.

In 2018, KKR underwent another leadership change, with Dinesh Karthik taking over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir. This period saw a further infusion of young talent, including Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, who became integral to the team's core. Despite these changes, the elusive third title did not come, and the team faced criticism for inconsistency.

The 2020 season, impacted by the global pandemic, saw the IPL being held in the United Arab Emirates. KKR struggled with form and injuries, finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs by a narrow margin. Mid-season, Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain, bringing a new leadership style and strategic approach. However, the team could not turn their fortunes around immediately.

In 2021, under Morgan's full-season captaincy, KKR demonstrated significant improvement, reaching the final against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a valiant effort, they fell short, finishing as the runners-up. This season was notable for the rise of young players like Venkatesh Iyer, who made a strong impact with both bat and ball.

By 2022, the team faced another round of changes, with the mega auction reshaping the squad. Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the new captain, signaling another strategic pivot towards youth and dynamic leadership. Brilliant individual displays marked the team's performance, but they lacked consistency as a unit, leading to them missing the playoffs.

Entering 2024, KKR looked to blend experience with youthful exuberance, balancing the squad with overseas stars and Indian talent. The focus was building a cohesive unit that could adapt to varying conditions and pressure. The team management aimed to foster a culture of resilience and strategic flexibility, hoping to recapture the glory of their championship years.

Initially, when the KKR was first introduced in 2008, the logo of the team consisted of a blazing golden Viking helmet against a black background with the name of the team written in gold next to it. However, the black background was changed to purple in the third season. It was in 2012 that the current logo, which has a blazing purple Corinthian helmet trimmed with gold, with Kolkata Knight Riders written within a shield was introduced.

The tagline was ‘All the King’s Men’ during the first four seasons. In the fifth, it was replaced by ‘New Dawn, New Knights’. The team’s official colours were black and gold during the first two seasons. At the time, Khan said golden symbolizes the spirit of life and black represents the Goddess Kali. It was later changed to purple and gold during the third season was kept so. The jersey was created by Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The main theme of the team anthem was Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re (we will work, fight, and win) which was scored by the Vishal-Shekhar duo.

