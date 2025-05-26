Cricket

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 110 Runs In Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their IPL campaign on a high note, thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs in their final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen starred with a sensational 105 not out off 39 balls, while Travis Head contributed 76 off 40 balls and Abhishek Sharma added 32 off 16 balls as SRH posted 278 for 3. In response, KKR was bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs, with Manish Pandey (37), Harshit Rana (34), and Sunil Narine (31) the top scorers. Both teams had already been eliminated from the playoff race.