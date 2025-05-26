SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 110 Runs In Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, Ishan Kishan and teammates celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat, right, celebrates with captain Pat Cummins the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, congratulates teammate Harsh Dubey for taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Quinton de Kock reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine is bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane leave after the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.