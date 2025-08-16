Life, Together | A Chronicle Of My Mother's Caregiving Journey

For a while, this worked. But the period didn’t last long. Over the next few years, he would have manic phases more frequently—where he would have bouts of uncontrollable anger, turn violent, become suspicious and engage in irrational whims. In early 2010, when he was in an agitated frame of mind, the psychiatrist recommended that he be allowed to travel to his village, for a change of environment. However, during his journey by train along with his nephew, he got off at an unknown station while his nephew was asleep. He had no ID, no wallet and no cell phone on him. “I was at my wit’s end. I couldn’t comprehend what was happening,” my mother recalls. The next seven days were filled with horror and trepidation, as friends and family put together all their resources to trace him. “We didn’t know where to begin. But no stone was left unturned in the search—from media persons, to police officials; from government servants to ex-colleagues in the Army—there was no one who wasn’t looking for him.” Almost when we were giving up any hope of finding him, we’d received a call from an engine driver from Bhadrak, Odisha, telling us that he found him wandering on the station, with barely any clothes on. “He was hardly in his senses, but he remembered his own phone number. And that’s where the call came. The gentleman had been kind enough to admit him to a local hospital and requested us to come and get him.” My mother and sister travelled by road from Hyderabad to Bhadrak to get him back. When they found him, he was in a state of psychosis.