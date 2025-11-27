'No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air': CJI Calls For Expert-Led Long-Term Plan

The Chief Justice of India said the judiciary cannot miraculously clear Delhi’s air. He urged a coordinated, expert-driven strategy overseen by governments and specialists — not episodic litigation — and ordered regular hearings on the pollution crisis.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Toxic Air Pollution in Delhi
Justice pointed out that although many causes of pollution have been repeatedly identified over time, a complete and up-to-date understanding remains elusive. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court said it lacks a “magic wand” to clear Delhi’s air, calling for expert-led, long-term institutional action instead of ad hoc legal interventions.

  • The CJI agreed to resume hearings on December 1 and urged regular rather than seasonal monitoring of Delhi’s air pollution crisis.

  • The court noted that many proposed measures by pollution-control authorities remain largely unimplemented, highlighting the need for comprehensive, science-based strategies to address air quality.

The Chief Justice of India said on Thursday that the judiciary does not possess a “magic wand” to cleanse Delhi’s toxic air and that any real relief must come through long-term, expert-led institutional measures — not periodic court-directed fixes.

He made the remarks while hearing a plea in the long-running litigation over Delhi-NCR air pollution.

Justice pointed out that although many causes of pollution have been repeatedly identified over time, a complete and up-to-date understanding remains elusive. He said only domain experts — not judges or lawyers — can conduct the comprehensive assessments necessary to determine all contributing factors and workable solutions.

The court-appointed amicus curiae told the bench that the expert pollution-control body overseeing the Delhi region had proposed both short-term and long-term measures — but that much of this remained “on paper”, with little implemented on the ground. In response, the CJI agreed to hear the case again on December 1 and emphasised that pollution matters should no longer be treated as a ceremonial seasonal issue that flares before winter or festivals but needs regular, ongoing hearings and scrutiny.

Related Content
Related Content

The remarks come on a day when air quality remained in the “very poor” category across Delhi, with the city once again seeing dangerously high levels of pollutants — underscoring that despite years of legal action and policy prescriptions, the crisis remains deeply entrenched.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold!

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Bhandari Powers To Punchy Fifty

  4. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  4. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay