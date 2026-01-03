Delhi NCR Under Yellow Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave to Persist Through Week

Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR; dense fog expected Saturday morning with visibility dropping to 800-1,200 metres.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on January 3, 2026, warning of dense fog expected during early morning hours that will severely reduce visibility across the national capital region. Safdarjung recorded the lowest visibility at 800 metres between 1:30 am and 2:00 am on January 2, which gradually improved to 1,200 metres by 2:30 am. Saturday's minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 7-8°C, while the maximum will hover between 17-18°C, significantly below seasonal norms.
A cold wave is predicted to affect isolated pockets of Delhi and Haryana between January 3 and January 6, with cold wave conditions declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5-6.5°C below the average temperature. Humidity levels remain elevated at 80 per cent, with wind speeds around 7.4 km/h from the west-northwest, hampering natural ventilation and intensifying the cold sensation.
Flight Cancellations and Transportation Disruptions Continue
Dense fog conditions have severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in over 60 flight cancellations, including departures and arrivals. Airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have issued advisories warning passengers of potential delays and cancellations due to reduced visibility.
Flight operations are being conducted under CAT III protocols, which restrict aircraft movements and extend flight handling times significantly. Rail services have also been impacted, with multiple trains running behind schedule at New Delhi railway station and other major terminals. Vehicles are moving slowly on major highways due to poor visibility, creating congestion on routes connecting Delhi to Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad. Airport authorities have urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information and to factor in additional travel time.
Air Quality Improves Slightly; GRAP Stage III Curbs Revoked
Delhi's air quality showed marginal improvement on January 2, with the 24-hour average AQI declining to 236 from 380 recorded the previous day, prompting authorities to revoke curbs imposed under GRAP Stage III. However, the Air Quality Early Warning System warns that air quality will remain in the poor category from Saturday and may deteriorate to very poor levels between January 4 and January 5.
Station-wise analysis reveals persistent poor air quality, with Jahangirpuri recording 309, Mundka at 281, Sirifort at 283, Nehru Nagar at 297, and Rohini at 270. Areas including Mandir Marg (128), IGI Airport (148), and Lodhi Road (148) show relatively better readings. The Commission for Air Quality Management has decided to maintain GRAP Stages I and II curbs across NCR despite Stage III revocation. Calm winds, dense fog, and low atmospheric mixing continue to trap pollutants near the ground, restricting their dispersal.