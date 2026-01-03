Delhi NCR Under Yellow Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave to Persist Through Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on January 3, 2026, warning of dense fog expected during early morning hours that will severely reduce visibility across the national capital region. Safdarjung recorded the lowest visibility at 800 metres between 1:30 am and 2:00 am on January 2, which gradually improved to 1,200 metres by 2:30 am. Saturday's minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 7-8°C, while the maximum will hover between 17-18°C, significantly below seasonal norms.