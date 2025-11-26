Delhi’s Toxic Air Quality Comes Up During SIR Hearing In Supreme Court

“I suffered the whole night,” the CJI said, adding that he was open to digital hearings if the Bar council agreed after detailed discussion

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi toxic air quality Delhi air pollution crisis Supreme Court on Delhi pollution
New Delhi: Samvidhan Sadan engulfed in a layer of smog Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading as per the pollution board on November 26, 2025 was 335.

  • The capital city has been struggling with poor air quality for the last 12 days.

  • The issue came up in the Supreme court during the hearing in the SIR case after the government lawyer said he is suffering from severe congestion due to the bad air.

Delhi’s citizens are suffering due to toxic air quality, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

While hearing a batch of petitions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is carrying out across India, Chief Justice Surya Kant commented that the only exercise he takes is a walk in the evening. But suffered for it due to the toxic air.

A protester being detained by security personnel during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. The air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Protesters Detained At India Gate As Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

BY Photo Webdesk

“I suffered the whole night,” the CJI said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was before the bench as Kerala government’s lawyer, added that court hearings should be made online. To this, the CJI said he would have to consult the Bar, but he was willing to give this a try if the Bar is ready after detailed consultations.

The conversation started with senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi seeking permission from the court to excuse him as he is suffering from severe congestion due to the bad air.

Related Content
Related Content
Delhi's Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category - null
CAQM Revokes GRAP-3 Measures In Delhi-NCR After AQI Records In 'Very Poor' Category

BY Outlook News Desk

Mr. Sibal added the quality of Delhi’s air gets worse every year. “At our age, breathing this air...” the 77-year-old senior counsel said.

The air quality in India’s capital was recorded at 'very poor' on Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading as per the pollution board on November 26, 2025 was 335. The city has been struggling with poor air quality for the last 12 days.

Additionally, The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, in a letter to the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Tuesday, said, “At present, with toxic air quality and severe pollution levels in Delhi, thousands of employees commuting daily to the Central Secretariat are experiencing additional health stress,” adding that ““We cannot say we are ‘Digital India’ when employees cannot be given WFH in this hazardous environment.”

Delhi air pollution - PTI
Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV Measures In Place Till Dec 2, Says SC; Exception Made For School Rules

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Score, Nepal Premier League: CHR Off To Good Start With Bat

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: UP Beat Goa, Urvil Patel Dismantles Services, Mizoram Beat Nagaland

  3. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs In Guwahati To Seal Series After 25 Years

  5. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Indians Suffer Their Heaviest Defeat In Longest Format - Check Full Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  3. 'Everything is Soaked': Winter Rains In Gaza Bring New Misery for Palestinians

  4. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  5. Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Cloud Across Red Sea, Disrupts India-Middle East Flights

Latest Stories

  1. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  6. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  7. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old

  8. Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win