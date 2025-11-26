Delhi’s Toxic Air Quality Comes Up During SIR Hearing In Supreme Court

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading as per the pollution board on November 26, 2025 was 335.
The capital city has been struggling with poor air quality for the last 12 days.
The issue came up in the Supreme court during the hearing in the SIR case after the government lawyer said he is suffering from severe congestion due to the bad air.
Delhi’s citizens are suffering due to toxic air quality, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
While hearing a batch of petitions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is carrying out across India, Chief Justice Surya Kant commented that the only exercise he takes is a walk in the evening. But suffered for it due to the toxic air.
“I suffered the whole night,” the CJI said.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was before the bench as Kerala government’s lawyer, added that court hearings should be made online. To this, the CJI said he would have to consult the Bar, but he was willing to give this a try if the Bar is ready after detailed consultations.
The conversation started with senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi seeking permission from the court to excuse him as he is suffering from severe congestion due to the bad air.
Mr. Sibal added the quality of Delhi’s air gets worse every year. “At our age, breathing this air...” the 77-year-old senior counsel said.
The air quality in India’s capital was recorded at 'very poor' on Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading as per the pollution board on November 26, 2025 was 335. The city has been struggling with poor air quality for the last 12 days.
Additionally, The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, in a letter to the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Tuesday, said, “At present, with toxic air quality and severe pollution levels in Delhi, thousands of employees commuting daily to the Central Secretariat are experiencing additional health stress,” adding that ““We cannot say we are ‘Digital India’ when employees cannot be given WFH in this hazardous environment.”