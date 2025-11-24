Protesters Detained At India Gate As Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’
Delhi Police detained protesters at India Gate on Sunday during demonstrations against the plummeting air quality in the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 381, categorised as 'very poor,' which was an improvement from the 'severe' category earlier in the month. Frustrated protesters used chilli spray against the police as they were dragged away. With thick smog enveloping India Gate, some protesters were pinned to the ground during their detention. Amid the protests, a vehicle equipped with an anti-smog gun from the NDMC passed by India Gate.
