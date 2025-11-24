Protesters Detained At India Gate As Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

A protester being detained by security personnel during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. The air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

1/6 Police and security personnel remove people protesting against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





2/6 Police personnel detain a protestor during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





3/6 Police personnel detain a protestor during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





4/6 People raise slogans during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





5/6 Police and security personnel stand guard as people protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





6/6 An NDMC vehicle mounted with an anti-smog gun moves past India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore





