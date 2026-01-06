Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

This home will be our new country. I shall grow up as the youngest citizen of this life-giving territory. Everyone is welcome to be born here. Its soil is nourishing enough for a country of newborn citizens, where we shall know no hunger, no murder or bloodshed. The red you shall see here will be the vermilion of a passionate sun warming us all against harsh winters. Women shall walk boldly on streets straight as their spines, heads up, eyes bright. They shall fear no men. No soldiers. No one. The weak will be strong. And the strong stronger.