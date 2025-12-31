Our Unseen Sanctuary: Finding Calm Within Chaos

Once I’d woken up to this truth, I started going on retreat for three days every season: to restore my inner landscape, to hear something deeper than the chatter all around and to ensure that I wasn’t waylaid—or hypnotised—by the latest newsflash or social media update. Two days after I drive back into the world after each retreat, I’m cursing again—of course!—that driver in the next lane, fretting over taxes, as distracted and unexalted as ever. But some residue of the quiet remains within me, like the money I deposit in my visible savings account. And like those tangible resources, it grows incrementally, and with compound interest. If I devote just three per cent of my days to my inner life, it transforms the other 97 per cent and becomes the best investment I will ever make.