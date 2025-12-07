The Truth Of War: A Poem On Humanity’s Shared Loss

A powerful reflection on the futility of war, shared suffering, and the forgotten path to peace

Richa Tilokani
Richa Tilokani
Updated on:
Richa Tilokani poem The Truth of War poem The Art of Gyan Yoga book Richa Tilokani author
Cover of the book Photo: Rupa Publications
info_icon

The enemy of mankind 

Since time most eternal. 

The bastion of man’s follies 

The worst of his instincts 

It is war. One of many. 

But sooner rather than later 

It will draw to an end,  

And the battle-weary will realize 

That it achieved nothing 

But death and destruction 

Defeat and despair. 

It crushed the victor and the vanquished 

The warrior and the commoner. 

Its gruesome horizon littered with 

Elderly abandoned parents, 

Injured, orphaned children, 

Victimised women and men. 

Entire populations displaced, 

Bustling cities under siege 

Indigenous communities silenced, 

Wiped off the face of the earth 

As if they never existed. 

 Oh, some did shed a tear? 

But for their own martyrs, 

Their ailing, injured, broken 

Their feeble, struggling ones. 

The compassion reserved for ‘your’ side. 

The cascade dedicated for ‘your’ people 

But it was you who  

Defeated them and lost. 

Your ego and theirs. 

Ours. 

Which engendered hate and greed 

Which created the other 

Which created the battle  

With no end, no soul 

No respite, no dawn. 

No meaning, no purpose. 

A struggle with nothing to return from  

Nothing to win, and everything to lose. 

In this fight over mine and yours 

We lost sight of the now 

Of the whys and the hows, 

Of what was ours and theirs 

All of it and none of it. 

Maybe some of it? 

Maybe none of it. 

We lost sight of peace and justice 

Of truth and wisdom 

Of reconciliation and remembrance 

Of knowledge, pure and pristine. 

That road would have been rigorous 

But a worthy, honourable one 

Not unjust, not unkind. 

Not blood-soaked, not tear-stained. 

It would have been ours to embrace 

Ours to build together,  

Ours to flourish on, ours to win on, 

Like war is ours to lose. 

Richa Tilokani holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from SP Jain Institute of Marketing & Research, Mumbai and is an author and poet who started out as a marketing and advertising professional.

Published At:
