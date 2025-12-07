The Truth Of War: A Poem On Humanity’s Shared Loss

The enemy of mankind
Since time most eternal.
The bastion of man’s follies
The worst of his instincts
It is war. One of many.
But sooner rather than later
It will draw to an end,
And the battle-weary will realize
That it achieved nothing
Defeat and despair.
It crushed the victor and the vanquished
The warrior and the commoner.
Elderly abandoned parents,
Injured, orphaned children,
Victimised women and men.
Entire populations displaced,
Wiped off the face of the earth
As if they never existed.
Oh, some did shed a tear?
But for their own martyrs,
Their ailing, injured, broken
Their feeble, struggling ones.
The compassion reserved for ‘your’ side.
The cascade dedicated for ‘your’ people
But it was you who
Defeated them and lost.
Your ego and theirs.
Ours.
Which created the other
Which created the battle
With no end, no soul
No respite, no dawn.
No meaning, no purpose.
Nothing to win, and everything to lose.
In this fight over mine and yours
We lost sight of the now
Of the whys and the hows,
Of what was ours and theirs
All of it and none of it.
Maybe some of it?
Maybe none of it.
Of reconciliation and remembrance
That road would have been rigorous
But a worthy, honourable one
Not unjust, not unkind.
Not blood-soaked, not tear-stained.
It would have been ours to embrace
Ours to build together,
Ours to flourish on, ours to win on,
