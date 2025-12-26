Renowned Palestinian Actor And Director Mohammad Bakri Passes Away At 72

Who was Mohammad Bakri?

Born on November 27, 1953, Bakri studied Arabic literature and theatre at Tel Aviv University. He began his career in the 1980s by performing in both Arabic and Hebrew in Palestinian and Israeli theaters and productions. He made his film debut with the 1983 film Hanna K., directed by Academy Award-winning Greek-French director Costa-Gavras, followed by Uri Barbash's 1984 Israeli film Beyond the Walls, which revolves around the story of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners put together in an Israeli jail. It earned acclamations and even bagged a nomination for an Oscar.