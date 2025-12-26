Renowned Palestinian Actor And Director Mohammad Bakri Passes Away At 72

Legendary actor and director Mohammad Bakri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 72, according to his family. He had been suffering from heart problems.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestinian actor and director Mohammad Bakri death
Palestinian actor and director Mohammad Bakri dies at 72 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Acclaimed Palestinian actor and director Mohammad Bakri died on Wednesday at the age of 72.

  • He had been suffering from heart and lung problems.

  • With an illustrious career of over four-decade, Bakri cemented his position as one of the most influential voices in Palestinian cinema.

Legendary actor and director Mohammad Bakri passed away on Wednesday (December 24), at Galilee Medical Centre in Nahariya after suffering from heart and lung problems, hospital officials confirmed, according to a report in Al Jazeera. He was 72.

Mohammad Bakri's actor-son Sakleh confirmed the actor's death on social media. "With profound sorrow and grief, we announce the passing of our beloved father, the actor Mohammed Bakri,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bakri, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was born in northern Israel. His funeral was held the same day in his birth town, al-Bi'neh, CNN reported.

Vinod Kumar Shukla - | Photo: ANI
Eminent Hindi Writer and Jnanpith Award Winner Vinod Kumar Shukla Passes Away

BY PTI

Who was Mohammad Bakri?

Born on November 27, 1953, Bakri studied Arabic literature and theatre at Tel Aviv University. He began his career in the 1980s by performing in both Arabic and Hebrew in Palestinian and Israeli theaters and productions. He made his film debut with the 1983 film Hanna K., directed by Academy Award-winning Greek-French director Costa-Gavras, followed by Uri Barbash's 1984 Israeli film Beyond the Walls, which revolves around the story of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners put together in an Israeli jail. It earned acclamations and even bagged a nomination for an Oscar.

Related Content
Related Content

Death Before Dishonor, Cup Final, Haifa, The Body, The Olive Harvest, Marriage and Other Disasters, Of Kings and Prophets, American Assassin, Homeland and The Stranger, among others, are some of his notable works.

Bakri's films as a director

Apart from acting in more than 40 films, he also tried his hand in direction. His 2002 Palestinian documentary Jenin, Jenin, became a controversial film in Israel, which shows Bakri taking interviews of the residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank who claim mass killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces during Operation Defensive Shield.

The controversy led to the ban of the film screening by the Israeli Film Board. Bakri appealed to lift the ban, but in 2022, the Supreme Court rejected it.

Bakri's All That's Left of You (2025), was recently shortlisted by the Academy for a Best International Feature nomination for the Oscars 2026.

Dharmendra to Zubeen Garg- Indian legends who died in 2025 - X
In Memoriam: From Dharmendra To Sreenivasan - Remembering Legendary Indian Celebs Who Passed Away In 2025

BY Garima Das

Mohammad Bakri is survived by his wife Leila and six children, including actors Saleh, Ziad and Adam.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War