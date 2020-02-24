Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds And Lizzie McGuire Star, Passes Away At 71

Robert Carradine's family statement on his death

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” read the family statement, per Deadline.