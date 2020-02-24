Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds And Lizzie McGuire Star, Passes Away At 71

Actor Robert Carradine took his own life after his prolonged battle with Bipolar Disorder. He was 71.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robert Carradine
Robert Carradine dies at 71 Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor Robert Carradine has died at 71.

  • He was known for his roles in The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire.

  • Robert took his own life after his prolonged battle with Bipolar Disorder.

Actor Robert Carradine, best known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire, passed away at 71. Carradine died after a nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder. His family confirmed the actor's death, stating he took his own life.

Robert Carradine's family statement on his death

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” read the family statement, per Deadline.

Actor Eric Dane dies one year after ALS diagnosis - Instagram/Eric Dane
Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion,” it read further.

Keith Carradine, Robert's brother, said that the family wanted to know about the Bipolar Disorder as they feel that “there is no shame in it.” 

He said that the illness “got the best of him” and he wants to celebrate Robert for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul.”

Related Content
Related Content

Keith called his brother “profoundly gifted” and said he will miss him every day.

“We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was,” Keith added.

Robert Carradine's early life and career

Born on March 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, California, Carradine was born to actress Sonia Sorel and actor John Carradine. Apart from Keith, Bruce, and the late David Carradine, were his siblings.

Carradine's career spanned across film and television. His debut film was 1972 classic The Cowboys with John Wayne. Revenge of the Nerds made him iconic figure in comedy genre. Coming Home, The Big Red One, The Long Riders and Wavelength are some of his other notable works.

In television, he stunned with his roles in Bonanza, Kung Fu, and Lizzie McGuire, among others. He also hosted King of the Nerds.

Willie Colón dies at 75 - Getty Images
Willie Colón, Salsa Music Legend, Passes Away At 75

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Robert Carradine is survived by his children — daughters actress Ever Carradine and Marika Reed Carradine, and son, Ian Alexander Carradine

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Women In Blue Suffer Six-Wicket Defeat At The Gabba

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Pundir Approaching Historic Ton| J&K 205/2 (68.5)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony