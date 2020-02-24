Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds And Lizzie McGuire Star, Passes Away At 71

Actor Robert Carradine has died at 71.
He was known for his roles in The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire.
Robert took his own life after his prolonged battle with Bipolar Disorder.
Robert Carradine's family statement on his death
“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” read the family statement, per Deadline.
“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion,” it read further.
Keith Carradine, Robert's brother, said that the family wanted to know about the Bipolar Disorder as they feel that “there is no shame in it.”
He said that the illness “got the best of him” and he wants to celebrate Robert for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul.”
Keith called his brother “profoundly gifted” and said he will miss him every day.
“We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was,” Keith added.
Robert Carradine's early life and career
Born on March 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, California, Carradine was born to actress Sonia Sorel and actor John Carradine. Apart from Keith, Bruce, and the late David Carradine, were his siblings.
Carradine's career spanned across film and television. His debut film was 1972 classic The Cowboys with John Wayne. Revenge of the Nerds made him iconic figure in comedy genre. Coming Home, The Big Red One, The Long Riders and Wavelength are some of his other notable works.
In television, he stunned with his roles in Bonanza, Kung Fu, and Lizzie McGuire, among others. He also hosted King of the Nerds.
Robert Carradine is survived by his children — daughters actress Ever Carradine and Marika Reed Carradine, and son, Ian Alexander Carradine