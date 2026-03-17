Teyana Taylor Reacts To Oscars 2026 Security Guard Incident, Academy Issues Response

The Teyana Taylor Oscars 2026 controversy gained attention after a viral video showed the actor confronting a security guard during the ceremony.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor Reacts to Oscars 2026 Security Guard Incident Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Teyana Taylor's Oscars 2026 incident sparks viral video debate.

  • Actor says she does not tolerate disrespect.

  • Academy issues response over security guard altercation.

Actor and singer Teyana Taylor has responded to the security guard incident at the Oscars 2026, after a video from the ceremony circulated widely online. The clip showed Taylor appearing to confront a man in the crowd during the event, leading to speculation about what had occurred.

Teyana Taylor addresses the Oscars 2026 security guard incident

In the video, Taylor was heard addressing the man directly while standing among attendees at the ceremony. The situation drew attention across social media platforms as viewers attempted to understand the circumstances behind the altercation.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” it was heard being said in the clip, while the behaviour was also described as “very rude.” It was further claimed that a shove had taken place and that another woman had nearly been pushed as well.

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Taylor responds to viral moment

Following the incident, Taylor addressed the situation when approached by TMZ. In her response, it was explained that the situation had been caused by an issue involving security during the event.

“Security was just doing a lot,” it was stated by Taylor. It was further noted that assumptions had been made by many viewers after the video began circulating online.

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“At the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked,” it was added during the remarks.

Taylor also clarified that she was “perfectly fine” and that the situation had ultimately been resolved.

Academy issues statement

According to a report by Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later released a statement addressing the incident and expressing regret about Taylor’s experience.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscar ceremony,” it was stated. Appreciation for Taylor’s conduct during awards season was also highlighted.

It was further explained that the incident had involved an external security firm. “Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility,” it was added in the statement, while assurance was given that appropriate measures would be taken.

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Taylor had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another, though the award was ultimately won by Amy Madigan for Weapons. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another emerged as one of the ceremony’s biggest winners.

The Academy Awards ceremony took place on March 15.

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