To Legendary Bharathiraja, Tributes From Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun And Others

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Bharathiraja Dies At 84: Several prominent figures from the industry paid their last respects to the filmmaker. The legend died at the age of 84.

Bharathiraja death
Celebs paid tribute to Bharathiraja Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Bharathiraja died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

  • He was 84 at the time of his death.

  • Several prominent figures from the industry paid their last respects to the filmmaker.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter Bharathiraja is no more. The legendary filmmaker breathed his last in Chennai on Wednesday (June 10) following a prolonged illness. He had been battling several health issues due to respiratory complications and age-related ailments. He died at age 84.

Several prominent figures from the South Indian entertainment industry, including Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi, among others, mourned the loss of Bharathiraja and paid heartfelt tribute to the National Award-winning director.

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Tributes pour in for Bharathiraja

Mohanlal, who worked with Bharathiraja in Thudarum, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed (sic)."

Paying tribute to 'Iyakkunar Imayam', Chiranjeevi shared throwback pics of himself with the cinematic legend and called him "one of its greatest storytellers."

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The megastar, who worked under his direction in Aradhana, further wrote that Bharathiraja's "passion for cinema, simplicity and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on me."

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Rajinikanth visited Bharathiraja's residence to offer his last respects. Later, he addressed the media to mourn his death.

Dircetor S. Shankar, paying his last respects to the legend, told media, "Bharathiraja’s films have a unique identity and timeless appeal."

Allu Arjun is also "deeply saddened by the passing of the stalwart. "A true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers (sic)," he wrote.

Prakash Raj wrote, "#Bharathiraja sir .. Will miss you my darling .. your love for life.. inspiring conversations.. and your memorable moments of cinema.. Thank you for everything. Love you. May your soul rest in peace (sic)."

Kajaj Aggarwal also offered heartfelt condolences to the filmmaker's family, well wishers and fans.

In his career spanning over five decades, Bharathiraja directed around 40 to 42 feature films. 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Seethakoka Chiluka (1981), Mann Vasanai (1983), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), Vedham Pudhithu (1987), Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) and Karuthamma (1994), among others are some of his notable works.

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