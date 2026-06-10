To Legendary Bharathiraja, Tributes From Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun And Others

Tributes pour in for Bharathiraja

Mohanlal, who worked with Bharathiraja in Thudarum, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed (sic)."