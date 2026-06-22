Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Appears Virtually; Nampally Court Adjourns Hearing To July 6

The Nampally Court adjourned the Sandhya Theatre stampede case hearing to July 6 as one or two of the 23 accused failed to appear.
Actor Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11. He appeared virtually due to his film shoot.
The stampede case happened in December 2024 during the screening of the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, taking the life of a woman.
Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre stampede case: The Nampally Court on Monday (June 22) adjourned the hearing in the stampede case, which left one woman dead during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024. Actor Allu Arjun appeared virtually before the court after obtaining permission from the magistrate.
Arjun appears virtually in stampede case
Arjun requested virtual attendance, saying he was shooting for a film in Mumbai. His legal team confirmed his virtual appearance to ANI.
"He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission, citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai," his legal team told the news agency.
Hearing adjourned to July
Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11 (A11) out of 23 total accused in the police chargesheet. Advocate Bhanu Chander represented accused A1 to A10, which includes the Sandhya Theatre management and its partners.
"I am here to represent in crime number 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 from A1 to A10 (the theatre management and partners). Today is the appearance before the Magistrate at Nampally to file a committal bond," Chander said.
The court adjourned the hearing to July 6 because one or two of the 23 accused failed to appear.
"But out of the 23 members (total accused listed in the police chargesheet), 21 or 22 have appeared; one or two are absent. That’s the reason it is posted for July 6 for the next steps for the registration of the SC sessions case. For the next hearing, all 23 members together should appear before the court," Chander added.
About Pushpa 2 stampede case
On December 4, 2024, a special screening of Pushpa 2 was held at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. It was attended by Arjun, his family, and the film's team. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi died while her 8-year-old son Sritej sustained multiple serious injuries after the crowd gathered to meet the star, causing a stampede.
Allu Arjun was arrested in the case and released on interim bail.