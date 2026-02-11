Allu Arjun’s Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims Of '42 Rules' To Meet The Actor, Initiates Legal Action

What did the brand manager say about Allu Arjun?

Kaveri Baruah, the brand manager, who had earlier worked in Royal Enfield's brand strategy department (as per her now-deleted LinkedIn profile), recently appeared on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, where she claimed, “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars come with an entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”