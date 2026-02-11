Allu Arjun’s Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims Of '42 Rules' To Meet The Actor, Initiates Legal Action

Recently, on a podcast, brand manager Kaveri Baruah claimed Allu Arjun's team had 42 rules to meet the actor.
After the video went viral, a section of netizens slammed the actor.
Allu Arjun's team has reacted to the allegations by issuing a statement, announcing plans to take legal action.
Actor Allu Arjun has recently grabbed headlines following a brand manager's claims about the Telugu star and his team. On a podcast, she claimed meeting the Pushpa actor involved several protocols. According to her, the actor allegedly has 42 dos and don'ts for those who want to meet him. These rules include not shaking hands and avoiding direct eye contact with the star. Allu Arjun's team has finally issued a statement informing that he has initiated legal action against the brand manager for defamation.
Allu Arjun reacts to 42 rules controversy
After the clip from the podcast went viral, Arjun’s team released the statement on Tuesday. The note read: “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”
The note was captioned as, “A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun garu is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content.”
What did the brand manager say about Allu Arjun?
Kaveri Baruah, the brand manager, who had earlier worked in Royal Enfield's brand strategy department (as per her now-deleted LinkedIn profile), recently appeared on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, where she claimed, “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars come with an entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”
When the podcaster asked the reason behind the rules, she said, “Mere ko kya pata? (How will I know?) That’s the rule.” The clip instantly went viral and a section of netizens started slamming Allu Arjun based on Kaveri's claims.