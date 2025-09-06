The SIIMA Awards 2025 kicked off on Friday, September 5, in Dubai
Pushpa: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD dominated the award ceremony
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best acting honours.
The 13th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kick-started at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City on Friday (September 5). The prestigious ceremony recognises the best in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The award show has categories that include both artists and technicians. Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD dominated the award ceremony. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best acting honours.
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)
Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)
Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu (Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (HanuMan)
Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Baskhar)
Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma (HanuMan)
Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurollu)
Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse (Mr. Bachchan)
Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani (35 Oka Chinna Katha)
Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurollu)
SIIMA 2025 winners (Kannada)
Best Director: Upendra Kumar (UI)
Best Actor (Male): Sudeep (Max)
Best Actor (Female): Ashika Ranganath (O2)
Best Film: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath
Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)
Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)
Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer (Gowri)
Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar
Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna
Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan
Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan
Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran (Committee Kurollu)
Best Actor Male (critics): Duniya Vijay
Best Actor Female (critics): Roshni Prakash
The SIIMA Awards 2025 winners list for Malayalam and Tamil will be announced on September 6. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham has bagged 10 nominations, followed by ARM and Aavesham with nine and eight nominations, each.