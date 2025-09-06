The 13th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kick-started at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City on Friday (September 5). The prestigious ceremony recognises the best in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The award show has categories that include both artists and technicians. Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD dominated the award ceremony. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best acting honours.