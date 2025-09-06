SIIMA Awards 2025: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Bag Top Acting Honours | Complete List Of Telugu, Kannada Winners

SIIMA Awards 2025: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna took home top acting honours for Pushpa 2. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan won awards for Kalki 2898 AD.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
SIIMA Awards 2025
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won best actors at SIIMA Awards 2025 Photo: X/SIIMA
Summary
  • The SIIMA Awards 2025 kicked off on Friday, September 5, in Dubai

  • Pushpa: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD dominated the award ceremony

  • Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best acting honours.

The 13th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kick-started at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City on Friday (September 5). The prestigious ceremony recognises the best in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The award show has categories that include both artists and technicians. Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD dominated the award ceremony. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the best acting honours.

Here's the full list of SIIMA Awards 2025 winners.

SIIMA 2025 winners (Telugu)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)

Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)

Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu (Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (HanuMan)

Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma (HanuMan)

Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurollu)

Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse (Mr. Bachchan)

Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani (35 Oka Chinna Katha)

Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurollu)

SIIMA 2025 winners (Kannada)

Best Director: Upendra Kumar (UI)

Best Actor (Male): Sudeep (Max)

Best Actor (Female): Ashika Ranganath (O2)

Best Film: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)

Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)

Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer (Gowri)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran (Committee Kurollu)

Best Actor Male (critics): Duniya Vijay

Best Actor Female (critics): Roshni Prakash

The SIIMA Awards 2025 winners list for Malayalam and Tamil will be announced on September 6. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham has bagged 10 nominations, followed by ARM and Aavesham with nine and eight nominations, each.

Published At:
  7. Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

  8. Mumbai Police On Alert After WhatsApp Threat Of 14 Terrorists, 400 Kg RDX