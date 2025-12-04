Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Wouldn’t Like To...'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married in February next year.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna on wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • There have been reports that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot in February next year.

  • Rashmika neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of her wedding.

  • The actress said that she wants to take her time before saying anything.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October. There has been buzz that the couple will get married in February 2026. Recently, in an interview, Rashmika finally opened up about the wedding reports. Here's what she said.

Is Rashmika Mandanna getting married to Vijay Deverakonda in February?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, addressing the wedding buzz with Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika said, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall.”

“As much as we are actors, for me at least, I want to cut off from work when I go back home. I don’t discuss work at home, at least 80% of the time. If something is bothering me about the business, of course, I go and ask for advice or help, but at home, I just want to cut off. I feel you can’t 24/7 be at work because talking about it is still work. I am someone who will give my 100%, but when I am home, I am home,” added the Thamma actress.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding rumours

Last month, a report in Hindustan Times stated that Rashmika had already kick-started the wedding preparations in full swing. A source claimed that she travelled to Udaipur for a recce, to explore the venues and the wedding is expected to be a “grand celebration.”

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship timeline

Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed their relationship officially. They have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2018, when they first worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Their dating rumours gained momentum in January 2023, when they went on vacation together in the Maldives. In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but didn't mention the name of their partners. In August this year, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders.

Vijay also recently attended a special screening of Rashmika's latest release The Girlfriend. A video went viral where he was seen praising his lady love. The latter also heaped praise on her beau.

Published At:
