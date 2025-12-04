Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Wouldn’t Like To...'

“As much as we are actors, for me at least, I want to cut off from work when I go back home. I don’t discuss work at home, at least 80% of the time. If something is bothering me about the business, of course, I go and ask for advice or help, but at home, I just want to cut off. I feel you can’t 24/7 be at work because talking about it is still work. I am someone who will give my 100%, but when I am home, I am home,” added the Thamma actress.