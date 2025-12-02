Thamma OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Horror Comedy

Thamma is available to stream on an OTT platform.
Thamma OTT release update: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which was released on October 21, 2025, is now available to stream on an OTT platform. Those who missed it in theatres can watch it online, but there's a catch. The movie can be rented before its wider OTT release.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the latest film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Alongside Ayushmann and Rashmika, the horror comedy also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for Thamma's OTT release can now check how to stream the film online.
When and where to watch Thamma on OTT
It will reportedly have a full streaming release for all Prime Video subscribers on December 16, 2025, two months after its theatrical release.
It will reportedly have a full streaming release for all Prime Video subscribers on December 16, 2025, two months after its theatrical release.
About Thamma
Thamma revolves around Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), whose life turns upside down when he meets Tadaka, a vampire (Rashmika Mandanna) and falls for her. Together, they fight Yakshasan—the main villain (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), but towards the end, there is a twist which opens the door for the other films of the franchise.
The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Thamma reads: "Thamma makes empty promises of a Stree-like high but is left with the inferior remnants of Bhediya. It’s a feeble echo of a once-brilliant experiment now stumbling under its own weight. Maybe the real horror here isn’t the betaal—it’s watching a once-great franchise lose their bite."
Thamma box office
Thamma's lifetime box office collection is reportedly Rs 187.44 crore to Rs 191 crore.