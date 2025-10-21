Thamma X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Hailed By Netizens; People Love The 'Blockbuster' Cameo

Like the other films of the universe-Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, Thamma has also won audiences hearts by balancing horror and humour. It has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. X (formerly Twitter) is full of appreciative posts about Thamma as fans have thoroughly enjoyed the film and the performances. Ayushmann, Rashmika and Nawazuddin's performance have been raved and Varun Dhawan's cameo has become the top highlight of the film. Many called it a 'blockbuster' cameo. Have a look at netizens' reaction to Thamma on X.