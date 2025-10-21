Thamma X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Hailed By Netizens; People Love The 'Blockbuster' Cameo

Thamma has received positive response from netizens on social media. People have loved the performances and also praised the film for blending horror and humour perfectly.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Thamma X review
Netizens are all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma Photo: X
Summary
  • Thamma was released in theatres on October 21

  • The horror comedy opened to positive reviews by critics and audiences alike

  • Here's how netizens reacted to the film on X

Thamma X review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma hit the screens on Tuesday, October 21. The film created all the right buzz and is expected to have a phenomenal start at the box office. The horror comedy from Maddock Films marks Khurrana, Mandanna and Siddqiqui's entry to its horror comedy universe.

Like the other films of the universe-Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, Thamma has also won audiences hearts by balancing horror and humour. It has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. X (formerly Twitter) is full of appreciative posts about Thamma as fans have thoroughly enjoyed the film and the performances. Ayushmann, Rashmika and Nawazuddin's performance have been raved and Varun Dhawan's cameo has become the top highlight of the film. Many called it a 'blockbuster' cameo. Have a look at netizens' reaction to Thamma on X.

Thamma box office prediction for Day 1 - X
Thamma Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Is Likely To Earn

One X user called Ayushmann and Rashmika’s horror-comedy a perfect festive entertainer. "A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch," wrote the user.

One called it a "high voltage and massy Diwali dhamaka". "Thamma is a ferocious folklore for the audience which brings its timeless storytelling with modern cinematic energy," the user added.

"The VFX shots of Bhediya fight and the grand climax scene are top notch," read an excerpt of review of a netizen.

Here are the reviews of Thamma on X

Thama movie teaser out - YouTube/Maddock Films
Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is expected to opened at around Rs 15-20 crore.

