India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: See Best Photos From Kotambi’s BCA Stadium

India face New Zealand in the 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, having won the toss and opted to field first. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the spotlight as India rely on their experience against a new-look New Zealand side. Shubman Gill returns after missing the T20 World Cup, likely reshaping the top order, while Shreyas Iyer strengthens the middle order at No. 4. With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya rested, the bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj, supported by young pacers and the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar in conditions favouring control over aggression.

India New Zealand Cricket Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
1/7
India New Zealand Cricket Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
2/7
India New Zealand Cricket
New Zealand's Devon Conway, right, and batting partner Henry Nicholls run between the wickets as India's Mohammed Siraj, left, looks on during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
3/7
India New Zealand Cricket Harshit Rana
India's Harshit Rana bowls a delivery during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
4/7
India New Zealand Cricket Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli gestures in the field during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
5/7
New Zealand India Cricket Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
6/7
New Zealands Henry Nicholls celebrates his fifty runs
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
7/7
Indias Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Henry Nicholls
India's Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

