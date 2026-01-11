From Parasakthi To Jana Nayagan: How Tamil Cinema’s Political Voice Continues To Be Policed

The censorship of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi is being read by many as a continuation of language politics in Tamil Nadu. Cinema in Tamil Nadu has never been just entertainment. From the time of the Dravidian movement, the Tamil language and cinema were consciously used as tools of self-respect and cultural expression. Films became a way to speak about dignity and identity in a language rooted in the people of the state. Tamil cinema continues to function as a site where language threatens to exceed entertainment, where history refuses to stay buried and where the act of speaking—especially in Tamil, especially politically—remains something that must be negotiated, moderated or muted.