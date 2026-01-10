Jana Nayagan Producer Breaks Silence On Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay Deserves The Farewell He Has Earned

Venkat K Narayana, the owner of KVN Productions, has finally broken his silence on Jana Nayagan's censor-court row.
Venkal said that it has been an "emotional and difficult moment for everyone".
He also believes that Thalapathy Vijay "deserves the farewell he has earned."
Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, faced hurdles in receiving the censor certificate. The makers approached the Madras High Court, following which a single judge ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A certificate forthwith. This led to a further appeal by the censor board against the court's decision, following which the Division Bench passed an interim stay on the film's release. With further hearing adjourned to January 21, Jana Nayagan's release date is in limbo.
Jana Nayagan's producer on the film's censor row
In a video statement shared on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the production house, Narayana said, "The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and resubmitted the film."
He added that they were informed the Vijay-starrer would be sent to the revising committee while they waited for the formal certification.
"A few days before our planned release, on January 5, 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court," he stated.
Venkat said it has been an emotional and challenging period
The producer further said that "this has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hard work into this film."
"Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans," he added, and apologised to fans, distributors, and exhibitors who had their hopes on Jana Nayagan's release.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was slated to release worldwide, with screenings across the US, the UK, Malaysia, and Canada.