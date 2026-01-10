Jana Nayagan Producer Breaks Silence On Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay Deserves The Farewell He Has Earned

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, faced hurdles in receiving the censor certificate. The makers approached the Madras High Court, following which a single judge ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A certificate forthwith. This led to a further appeal by the censor board against the court's decision, following which the Division Bench passed an interim stay on the film's release. With further hearing adjourned to January 21, Jana Nayagan's release date is in limbo.