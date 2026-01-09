Jana Nayagan Postponed After CBFC Delay, Triggers India’s Biggest Ticket Refund

Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to the CBFC certification delay.
Over 4.5 lakh tickets refunded nationwide.
The Madras High Court directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the Vijay-starrer.
Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated Jana Nayagan has hit an unexpected roadblock after failing to secure its censor certificate in time, forcing the makers to postpone the film at the final stage. The delay has resulted in an unprecedented refund of advance bookings, marking a first of this scale in Indian cinema.
Jana Nayagan CBFC delay and court intervention
The film ran into certification trouble despite being submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification well over a month ago. While suggested edits and muted dialogues were communicated in December, the clearance did not come through. This prompted the makers to approach the Madras High Court, which directed the CBFC to issue a UA certificate. However, the Board has since challenged the order, extending the uncertainty.
The court strongly criticised the handling of the complaint, calling it an "afterthought" and warning against a growing trend of last-minute objections that could derail releases. The film was not sent back to a reviewing panel, but the legal back-and-forth stalled its release plans.
India’s largest ticket refund operation
Before the postponement, Jana Nayagan had witnessed massive advance bookings across platforms. Following the delay, ticketing services initiated refunds for over 4.5 lakh tickets. Trade estimates suggest refunds worth approximately ₹1 crore domestically, with international figures expected to push the total higher.
This mass cancellation has now become the largest ticket refund exercise ever recorded for an Indian film, highlighting the financial and logistical impact of late-stage certification issues.
Industry reactions and box office impact
The setback has drawn widespread support from the film fraternity. Several voices within the industry criticised rigid censorship timelines, arguing that such processes are increasingly incompatible with large-scale productions that complete post-production close to release.
With Jana Nayagan exiting the Pongal window, theatres have reallocated shows to other festive releases, most notably Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which has gained additional screens across key markets.
For Vijay’s fans, the delay has only intensified anticipation, with many believing the film’s eventual release could see an even bigger opening.
The film is now expected to release in late January 2026.