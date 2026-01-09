Jana Nayagan Postponed After CBFC Delay, Triggers India’s Biggest Ticket Refund

Jana Nayagan’s CBFC delay forced a postponement, triggering India’s biggest ticket refund and reshaping the Pongal box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay in Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to the CBFC certification delay.

  • Over 4.5 lakh tickets refunded nationwide.

  • The Madras High Court directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the Vijay-starrer.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated Jana Nayagan has hit an unexpected roadblock after failing to secure its censor certificate in time, forcing the makers to postpone the film at the final stage. The delay has resulted in an unprecedented refund of advance bookings, marking a first of this scale in Indian cinema.

Jana Nayagan CBFC delay and court intervention

The film ran into certification trouble despite being submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification well over a month ago. While suggested edits and muted dialogues were communicated in December, the clearance did not come through. This prompted the makers to approach the Madras High Court, which directed the CBFC to issue a UA certificate. However, the Board has since challenged the order, extending the uncertainty.

The court strongly criticised the handling of the complaint, calling it an "afterthought" and warning against a growing trend of last-minute objections that could derail releases. The film was not sent back to a reviewing panel, but the legal back-and-forth stalled its release plans.

Madras High Court pronounces verdict on Jana Nayagan - X
Jana Nayagan: Madras High Court Orders CBFC To Issue Certificate To Vijay Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

India’s largest ticket refund operation

Before the postponement, Jana Nayagan had witnessed massive advance bookings across platforms. Following the delay, ticketing services initiated refunds for over 4.5 lakh tickets. Trade estimates suggest refunds worth approximately ₹1 crore domestically, with international figures expected to push the total higher.

Related Content
Related Content

This mass cancellation has now become the largest ticket refund exercise ever recorded for an Indian film, highlighting the financial and logistical impact of late-stage certification issues.

CBFC grants U/A certificate to Parasakhti - X
Parasakthi Censor Row: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Granted U/A Certificate; Set To Release On January 10

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Industry reactions and box office impact

The setback has drawn widespread support from the film fraternity. Several voices within the industry criticised rigid censorship timelines, arguing that such processes are increasingly incompatible with large-scale productions that complete post-production close to release.

With Jana Nayagan exiting the Pongal window, theatres have reallocated shows to other festive releases, most notably PrabhasThe Raja Saab, which has gained additional screens across key markets.

Karthik Subbaraj responds to the delay of Jana Nayagan. - Instagram
Karthik Subbaraj On Jana Nayagan Delay: Big Film Postponements Threaten Tamil Cinema

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For Vijay’s fans, the delay has only intensified anticipation, with many believing the film’s eventual release could see an even bigger opening.

The film is now expected to release in late January 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champions Take On Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Opener

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Men In Green Eye Series-Sealing Win Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  2. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  3. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  4. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  5. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

  2. Parliament Budget Session Likely To Begin On January 28

  3. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Dry Conditions with Dense Fog and Freezing Temperatures

  4. BMC Elections: Dance Performance At BJP-Linked Rally Sparks Political Row

  5. Trinamool MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence Against ED Raid On I-Pac Office

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

  2. Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Join Academy’s Best Picture Eligibility Line-Up

  3. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  4. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  5. Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Strikes Kill 14, Including 5 Children Across Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World