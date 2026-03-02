Mom 2 Shooting Begins: Karishma Tanna And Jisshu Sengupta On Board For Sequel To Sridevi's Film

Mom 2, the sequel to Sridevi's 2017 film, has gone on floors.
Sridevi starrer Mom (2017) has gone on floors. It is the first film to be shot in the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida. Producer Boney Kapoor has shared the details of the upcoming film.
Mom 2 goes on floors
Boney told ANI that Girish Kohli, the writer of Mom, is the director, with Karishma Tanna and Jisshu Sengupta as the lead actors. "The shooting of Mom 2 is going on here," Boney said, adding that he has produced the film with his partner, Akshai Puri. "The action director is Vijayan from the South. He is among the most accomplished action directors. We have technicians from different places. We have an actor from Bengal, Jisshu. We have a television and a movie actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film," he added.
Earlier, Boney had stated that Khushi Kapoor would be part of the sequel. However, he didn't say anything about her to the media.
Mom 2 is the first movie to be shot at International Film City
"Our effort is to make sure it (Film City) is different and is elaborate in every given sense. Besides Film City, this would have a theme park. This would have lots of entertainment sections, which probably will surprise many," he said further.
The filmmaker also said that everything related to entertainment and media will have a base at the International Film City. There will be all kinds of films, OTT, drama, television, and serials. He also revealed that there will be podcast sets and a media centre.
Boney also thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to build the film city, which he wants to make bigger.