Mom 2 Shooting Begins: Karishma Tanna And Jisshu Sengupta On Board For Sequel To Sridevi's Film

Mom 2 goes on floors

Boney told ANI that Girish Kohli, the writer of Mom, is the director, with Karishma Tanna and Jisshu Sengupta as the lead actors. "The shooting of Mom 2 is going on here," Boney said, adding that he has produced the film with his partner, Akshai Puri. "The action director is Vijayan from the South. He is among the most accomplished action directors. We have technicians from different places. We have an actor from Bengal, Jisshu. We have a television and a movie actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film," he added.