Devara 2 Update: Producer Breaks Silence Amid Rumours Around Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Sequel

Devara 2 has been the subject of intense speculation, with many believing the sequel was quietly shelved

Amid growing chatter that Devara 2 may have been stalled, the makers of Koratala Siva’s ambitious Telugu film have finally set the record straight. Following the muted reception of Devara: Part 1 in 2024, silence around the sequel led many to assume the project had been dropped altogether. However, a recent statement from producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni suggests otherwise.

Devara Part 2 shooting timeline revealed

Speaking at a public event, Mikkilineni addressed questions around the Devara sequel, confirming that the film is very much alive and moving ahead as planned. His comments have come as a relief to fans who were left hanging after the first instalment ended on an unresolved note.

According to the producer, Devara Part 2 shooting starts in May this year, putting to rest speculation around delays or cancellation. He also shared that the team is targeting a theatrical release next year, adding that the makers are confident the sequel will deliver on a much larger scale. While his optimism about the film’s box office prospects sparked mixed reactions online, the update has firmly confirmed that the sequel is back on track.

Social media responses ranged from cautious excitement to scepticism, with some fans joking about further delays and others hoping the film aligns with a major festive window.

Devara: Part 1 performance and cast details

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 starred Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Despite average reviews, the film went on to earn ₹428 crore worldwide. The project was backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

What’s next for Jr NTR

Post Devara, Jr NTR made his Hindi film debut with War 2. He is currently shooting for a big-ticket Telugu project with Prashanth Neel, rumoured to be titled Dragon, expected to release later this year.

