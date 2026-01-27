Mohanlal Announces New Project With Meppadiyan Director Vishnu Mohan, Titled L367

Mohanlal announces new project L367 with Vishnu Mohan.
Mohanlal’s upcoming film slate continues to expand with the actor officially announcing a new project tentatively titled L367, marking the 367th film of his career. The Malayalam superstar shared the update on social media, confirming his first collaboration with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, best known for directing Meppadiyan.
Mohanlal next movie L367 announced
Calling it the beginning of a new creative chapter, Mohanlal expressed his excitement about working with Vishnu Mohan and sought the love and blessings of his fans as the project gets underway. The announcement was accompanied by a poster, instantly drawing attention across Mollywood circles.
Mohanlal Vishnu Mohan movie details
The Mohanlal Vishnu Mohan movie will be written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, who won the National Award for Best Debut Director for Meppadiyan. The film will be produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, marking a high-profile pairing of talent both in front of and behind the camera.
While details about the genre and cast are being kept under wraps, the collaboration has already sparked curiosity, given Vishnu Mohan’s grounded storytelling style and Mohanlal’s long-standing reputation for choosing varied, performance-driven roles.
Mohanlal upcoming film lineup keeps growing
Alongside L367, Mohanlal remains busy with several major projects. He will next be seen in Drishyam 3, once again directed by Jeethu Joseph, continuing one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful thriller franchises. He is also part of Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which brings together an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. In addition, Mohanlal is set to reprise his role in the sequel to Jailer, while other projects such as Khalifa with Prithviraj and the recently commenced L366 further underline his packed schedule.