Mohanlal Announces New Project With Meppadiyan Director Vishnu Mohan, Titled L367

Mohanlal’s next movie has been officially announced, with the actor teaming up with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan for a new project tentatively titled L367.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohanlal
L367 Starring Mohanlal Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohanlal announces new project L367 with Vishnu Mohan.

  • Meppadiyan director teams up with Mohanlal for first time.

  • Actor’s upcoming films include Drishyam 3 and Patriot.

Mohanlal’s upcoming film slate continues to expand with the actor officially announcing a new project tentatively titled L367, marking the 367th film of his career. The Malayalam superstar shared the update on social media, confirming his first collaboration with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, best known for directing Meppadiyan.

Mohanlal next movie L367 announced

Calling it the beginning of a new creative chapter, Mohanlal expressed his excitement about working with Vishnu Mohan and sought the love and blessings of his fans as the project gets underway. The announcement was accompanied by a poster, instantly drawing attention across Mollywood circles.

Patriot release date out - X/Mammootty
Patriot: Mammootty, Mohanlal Starrer Locks Release Date For April 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mohanlal Vishnu Mohan movie details

The Mohanlal Vishnu Mohan movie will be written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, who won the National Award for Best Debut Director for Meppadiyan. The film will be produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, marking a high-profile pairing of talent both in front of and behind the camera.

While details about the genre and cast are being kept under wraps, the collaboration has already sparked curiosity, given Vishnu Mohan’s grounded storytelling style and Mohanlal’s long-standing reputation for choosing varied, performance-driven roles.

Related Content
Related Content
Thursday Special Poster - Mulberry Media
Thursday Special Teaser: Shoojit Sircar And Vikramaditya Motwane's Film Is Driven By Restraint, Observation And Intimacy

BY Aishani Biswas

Mohanlal upcoming film lineup keeps growing

Alongside L367, Mohanlal remains busy with several major projects. He will next be seen in Drishyam 3, once again directed by Jeethu Joseph, continuing one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful thriller franchises. He is also part of Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which brings together an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. In addition, Mohanlal is set to reprise his role in the sequel to Jailer, while other projects such as Khalifa with Prithviraj and the recently commenced L366 further underline his packed schedule.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect To Field First

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: RS Ambrish Picks Two As ZIM Lose Three Early Wickets In Big Chase

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Will Jacks Strikes First Ball To Remove Kamil Mishara | SL 70/1 (7)

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. What Is Australian Open Extreme Heat Protocol? All You Need To Know

  2. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Stuns Coco Gauff To Reach Semi-finals

  3. Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Holds His Nerve On Serve To See Off Learner Tien In Quarters

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Makes Tame Exit As Svitolina Prevails

  5. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Snaps Teenager Iva Jovic's Dream Run; Belarussian Equals Serena Williams' Record

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. Naga Rebels Torch Houses In Manipur, Kuki Body Issues Ultimatum To Govt

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. Explosive Materials Recovered from Maoist Hideout In Bihar

  5. Day In Pics: January 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  3. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  4. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  5. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: RS Ambrish Picks Two As ZIM Lose Three Early Wickets In Big Chase

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September