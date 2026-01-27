Mohanlal Announces New Project With Meppadiyan Director Vishnu Mohan, Titled L367

Mohanlal upcoming film lineup keeps growing

Alongside L367, Mohanlal remains busy with several major projects. He will next be seen in Drishyam 3, once again directed by Jeethu Joseph, continuing one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful thriller franchises. He is also part of Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which brings together an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. In addition, Mohanlal is set to reprise his role in the sequel to Jailer, while other projects such as Khalifa with Prithviraj and the recently commenced L366 further underline his packed schedule.