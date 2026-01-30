Mohanlal Reunites With Thudarum Director Tharun Moorthy For L366, Check Out His First-Look Poster As A Cop

Recently, Lalettan announced L367, directed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan. He also has Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. He will also be seen in Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, which marks acting debut of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. It is slated to release in Onam this year. The immediate release of the veteran star is Patriot, which will be out in theatres on April 23, 2026. It also stars Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy and Kunchacko Boban, among others, in key roles.