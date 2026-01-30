Mohanlal Reunites With Thudarum Director Tharun Moorthy For L366, Check Out His First-Look Poster As A Cop

Mohanlal's 366th movie is with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The superstar unveiled his first look as cop.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Mohanlal, L366
Mohanlal's first look from L366 unveiled
  • After Thudarum's success, Mohanlal has reunited with Tarun Moorthy for his next.

  • Tentatively titled L366, the first-look poster of Mohanal from the film has been unveiled.

  • Recently, he announced his 367th project with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan.

Superstar Mohanlal has been announcing new films back-to-back. After announcing his tentatively titled L367 with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, he has now shared the first-look poster from L366. The project marks his reunion with Thudarum (2025) director Tarun Moorthy.

Mohanlal's first-look poster from L366

The Malayalam superstar shared the poster from his upcoming movie on social media. He can be seen in a cop uniform, holding shoes and a bag in his hands, while wearing slippers. He gives a stern look leaning backwards.

The 65-year-old can be seen sporting his signature handlebar moustache. The film marks his return as a cop after 2022 film Monster

"Introducing pure love in human form - T.S. Lovelajan," he captioned the poster.

Mohanlal Announces New Project With Meppadiyan Director Vishnu Mohan, Titled L367

About L366

It has been produced by Ashiq Usman under the Ashiq Usman Productions banner, with script by Ratheesh Ravi (Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi, and Maharani). Shaji Kumar has handled the cinematography, music is by Jakes Bejoy, and Vivek Harshan has served as the editor.

L366 also stars Meera Jasmine as the female lead.

Patriot: Mammootty, Mohanlal Starrer Locks Release Date For April 2026

Recently, Lalettan announced L367, directed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan. He also has Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. He will also be seen in Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, which marks acting debut of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. It is slated to release in Onam this year. The immediate release of the veteran star is Patriot, which will be out in theatres on April 23, 2026. It also stars Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy and Kunchacko Boban, among others, in key roles.

Mohanlal's last film Vrusshabha, which was released in December 2025, turned out to be a huge mess and a box office disaster.

