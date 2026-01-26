Patriot: Mammootty, Mohanlal Starrer Locks Release Date For April 2026

Malayalam film Patriot will arrive in cinemas in April 2026.
Mammootty shared the release date with a poster featuring the main cast of the film.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller also stars Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban, among others, in significant roles.
Patriot release date announced
Patriot will hit the screens worldwide on April 23, 2026. Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026 The countdown begins NOW (sic)."
Ahead of the main poster reveal, the character posters were released, beginning with Nayanthara, followed by Rajeev Menon, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Mohanlal and Mammootty. To create intrigue among the audience, the release date was written in Morse code. Each poster came with the tagline “dissent is patriotic” and a caption, “In a world full of traitors, be a patriot!”
The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Revathy in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, with C R Salim and Subhash Manuel serving as co-producers.
Patriot has been reportedly shot across multiple locations in India and abroad, including the UK, Sri Lanka, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Kochi.
Manush Nandan is the cinematographer, while Sushin Shyam serves as the music director.