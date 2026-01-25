Dissent Is Patriotic: Nayanthara's First-Look Poster From Mammootty-Mohanlal's Patriot Unveiled

Nayanthara's first look poster from the upcoming film, Patriot, has been unveiled. It stars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Nayanthara in Patriot
Nayanthara's Patriot first-look poster Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nayanthara's first look from Patriot has been unveiled.

  • Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Mohanlal and Mammootty.

  • Nayanthara's poster reveal shows her in a gloomy expression.

Patriot is one of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies. Headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also stars Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran and Kunchacko Boban in significant roles. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film marks Mohanlal and Mammootty’s first film together after a gap of 18 years since their 2008 film Twenty:20.

The makers on Sunday unveiled the first-look poster of Nayanthara from Patriot.

Patriot behind the scenes - IMDb
Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite In Patriot; Teaser Hints At High-Stakes Political Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nayanthara's first-look poster from Patriot

Nayanthara also shared her poster on social media. Only half of her face is revealed with a gloomy expression. "Dissent is patriotic," is written on the poster, hinting that the film will deal with socio-political issues.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "PATRIOT !! A Mahesh Narayanan Film (sic)."

Patriot is Nayanthara and Mammootty’s reunion since Puthiya Niyamam (2016). They had earlier worked together in films such as Rappakal (2005), Thaskara Veeran (2005) and Bhaskar the Rascal (2015).

Earlier, reports claimed that Mohanlal would only have a cameo in the film. But Narayanan clarified it to The Hollywood Reporter India. “All the actors have solid characters with lots of material to perform. Lal sir is going to appear in a full-fledged role,” he said.

The film was reportedly shot in multiple locations in India and abroad, including Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, London, Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan.

In the teaser, Mohanlal is seen as Col Rahim Naik, and Mammootty as Dr Daniel James. Both are allied to unravel an illicit operation. Audiences are also introduced to a mysterious element called ‘Periscope’.

Mohanlal's character delivers a powerful line, "There are three of us. Can you stop us?", building intrigue around the film.

Watch Patriot teaser here.

Nayanthara turns 41 - X
Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Patriot release date

Reportedly, makers are eyeing to release the political thriller on April 23, 2026, making it one of the big Malayalam releases of the year.

Published At:
