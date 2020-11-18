Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

Diana Mariam Kurian, famously known as Nayanthara, has been ruling the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries for nearly two decades now. Counted among India’s highest-paid actresses, she turns 41 today. The only South actress to enter Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2018, she became a phenomenon long before the rest of the country caught up to the hype. The title “Lady Superstar” hence came from the audiences, not PR machinery, which makes her journey so much more profound and interesting.