Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

Here is a swift dive into Nayanthara’s standout roles as she marks her 41st birthday. From peppy crowd-pleasers to emotionally-charged thrillers, this list revisits the performances that built her reputation as one of South cinema’s most intriguing and consistently engaging screen forces.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nayanthara turns 41 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nayanthara turns 41 today, on November 18, marking another milestone in her two-decade screen journey.

  • Her career spans across various films in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. 

  • This listicle revisits her most-loved performances and the roles that shaped her enduring star power.

Diana Mariam Kurian, famously known as Nayanthara, has been ruling the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries for nearly two decades now. Counted among India’s highest-paid actresses, she turns 41 today. The only South actress to enter Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2018, she became a phenomenon long before the rest of the country caught up to the hype. The title “Lady Superstar” hence came from the audiences, not PR machinery, which makes her journey so much more profound and interesting. 

After her launch in Manassinakkare (2003) and her Tamil introduction through Ayya (2005), she crossed the 70-film mark with a mix of mass appeal and emotional clarity. Box office success followed, but what does success even look like for someone who keeps shifting genres, aesthetics and sometimes the cultural language of a role itself?

On her birthday, here’s revisiting her vibrant journey through six fan-favourite performances from her career:

1. Aramm (dir. Gopi Nainar, 2017)

Aramm (2017)
Aramm (2017) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Nayanthara plays District Collector Madhivadhani with sharp authority and zero theatrics, carrying the entire film on her shoulders. She headlines the drama almost solo with a supporting cast led by Vignesh, in a the story revolves around a child trapped in a borewell. The film’s tension grows by the minute, and she transforms a rescue operation into a showcase of empathy, grit and control.

2. Maya (dir. Ashwin Saravanan, 2015)

Maya (2015)
Maya (2015) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

This neo noir horror thriller stars Nayanthara alongside Aari, and she plays Apsara, a single mother juggling debt, motherhood and the strange dare of watching a horror film without flinching. Her performance pulls you deeper into the film’s eerie labyrinth. She shifts from vulnerable to quietly fearless in seconds, making Maya one of the most stylish horrors in Tamil cinema.

3. Raja Rani (dir. Atlee, 2013)

Raja Rani (2013)
Raja Rani (2013) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Starring Nayanthara, Arya, Jai and Nazriya, this hit drama gave her a massive comeback moment. She plays Regina, a woman navigating grief from a past romance while reluctantly warming to her new husband. The film swings from heartbreak to humour, and she anchors the emotional beats with effortless charm.

4. Kolamaavu Kokila (dir. Nelson Dilipkumar, 2018)

Kolamaavu Kokila (2018)
Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

This dark comedy stars Nayanthara with Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan and Jacqueline. She plays Kokila, a timid girl forced into the drug trade to save her family. Watching her evolve from shy to cunning is wildly entertaining. The final act, packed with twists, lets her comedic timing shine just as brightly as her dramatic instincts.

5. Bodyguard (dir. Siddique, 2010)

Bodyguard (2010)
Bodyguard (2010) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In this Malayalam blockbuster, Nayanthara stars with Dileep in a sweet, slightly chaotic romance about a woman who anonymously falls for her own bodyguard. She plays Ammu, blending mischief with emotional softness. The film was such a hit that it spawned Tamil and Hindi remakes, proving how well her charm travelled across languages.

6. O2 (dir. GS Vignesh, 2022)

O2 (2022)
O2 (2022) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

This survival thriller features Nayanthara as a fiercely protective mother, trapped with her son and fellow passengers in a bus after a landslide. Rithvik plays her son, and the supporting cast amps up the claustrophobia. Her calm fury and maternal instinct bring a surprising emotional weight to a thriller that never stops tightening its grip.

Filmmakers unite, demanding fair access to theatres for indie films - Instagram/Kanu Behl
46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  2. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar