Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

Nayanthara turns 41 today, on November 18, marking another milestone in her two-decade screen journey.
Her career spans across various films in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
This listicle revisits her most-loved performances and the roles that shaped her enduring star power.
Diana Mariam Kurian, famously known as Nayanthara, has been ruling the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries for nearly two decades now. Counted among India’s highest-paid actresses, she turns 41 today. The only South actress to enter Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2018, she became a phenomenon long before the rest of the country caught up to the hype. The title “Lady Superstar” hence came from the audiences, not PR machinery, which makes her journey so much more profound and interesting.
After her launch in Manassinakkare (2003) and her Tamil introduction through Ayya (2005), she crossed the 70-film mark with a mix of mass appeal and emotional clarity. Box office success followed, but what does success even look like for someone who keeps shifting genres, aesthetics and sometimes the cultural language of a role itself?
On her birthday, here’s revisiting her vibrant journey through six fan-favourite performances from her career:
1. Aramm (dir. Gopi Nainar, 2017)
Nayanthara plays District Collector Madhivadhani with sharp authority and zero theatrics, carrying the entire film on her shoulders. She headlines the drama almost solo with a supporting cast led by Vignesh, in a the story revolves around a child trapped in a borewell. The film’s tension grows by the minute, and she transforms a rescue operation into a showcase of empathy, grit and control.
2. Maya (dir. Ashwin Saravanan, 2015)
This neo noir horror thriller stars Nayanthara alongside Aari, and she plays Apsara, a single mother juggling debt, motherhood and the strange dare of watching a horror film without flinching. Her performance pulls you deeper into the film’s eerie labyrinth. She shifts from vulnerable to quietly fearless in seconds, making Maya one of the most stylish horrors in Tamil cinema.
3. Raja Rani (dir. Atlee, 2013)
Starring Nayanthara, Arya, Jai and Nazriya, this hit drama gave her a massive comeback moment. She plays Regina, a woman navigating grief from a past romance while reluctantly warming to her new husband. The film swings from heartbreak to humour, and she anchors the emotional beats with effortless charm.
4. Kolamaavu Kokila (dir. Nelson Dilipkumar, 2018)
This dark comedy stars Nayanthara with Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan and Jacqueline. She plays Kokila, a timid girl forced into the drug trade to save her family. Watching her evolve from shy to cunning is wildly entertaining. The final act, packed with twists, lets her comedic timing shine just as brightly as her dramatic instincts.
5. Bodyguard (dir. Siddique, 2010)
In this Malayalam blockbuster, Nayanthara stars with Dileep in a sweet, slightly chaotic romance about a woman who anonymously falls for her own bodyguard. She plays Ammu, blending mischief with emotional softness. The film was such a hit that it spawned Tamil and Hindi remakes, proving how well her charm travelled across languages.
6. O2 (dir. GS Vignesh, 2022)
This survival thriller features Nayanthara as a fiercely protective mother, trapped with her son and fellow passengers in a bus after a landslide. Rithvik plays her son, and the supporting cast amps up the claustrophobia. Her calm fury and maternal instinct bring a surprising emotional weight to a thriller that never stops tightening its grip.