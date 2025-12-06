Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

The 1963 film Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke, directed by R.K. Nayyar, was based on the famous K.M. Nanavati trial, about a naval commander who was tried for the murder of his wife’s paramour in 1959. But unlike the real life case, we find that the wife (Leela Naidu) isn’t really an adulteress and her drink was spiked by her husband’s best friend (Rehman) to score, but she still has to feel defiled and be the suffering martyr and, surprise surprise—the actual killer is not really the husband (Sunil Dutt). This diluting of the real life case makes it look like the filmmakers developed cold feet and got scared to go the whole way, keeping in mind the moralities prevalent in 1963. But the court dynamic between Ashok Kumar and Motilal (defense and prosecution lawyers) is what made the film watchable.