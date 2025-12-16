Indie publishing In India: Pushing the Margins

For Hyderabad Book Trust’s Gita Ramaswamy, this work has always been political. When they printed the Gujarat 2002 genocide books in Telugu, the trustee and founder was worried that the Hindutva brigade would destroy their office. “But we figured that even this would rally support for the cause” she says. Having published Telugu translations of David Werner's Where There is no Doctor, I, Phoolan Devi by Phoolan Devi, The Menace of Hindu Imperialism by Swami Dharma Tirtha, Debrahmanising History: Dominance and Resistance in Indian Society by Braj Ranjan Mani, My Years in an Indian Prison by Mary Tyler, Why I am Not a Hindu by Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, among others, she says, “As an activist, it was an affirmation that books shape thought in the people I knew. It is crucial in movements that people are well-informed and that available knowledge shapes their understanding to help them take the right decisions. Blinkered reading leads to blinkered action. In writing and publishing, I saw the immense impact of text on readers I don’t know. Its’ a high like no other”