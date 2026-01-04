Outlook Anniversary issue: The World And The Word

If this sounds like glorification of my creative process, let me explain it is not. No Divine hand takes mine in its able grasp and guides it to write! I speak, instead, of an intuition, formed from more sources than I can know and tell. My history, geography, my society, my past and present, and all of these of yours too, a trove of our memories, yours and mine, waiting to be fired by imagination to coalesce in ever new shapes that fly out free as stories. This is the intuition that makes me write. Over the years, it has got honed and better tuned to breath, balance and aesthetics. All this guides me as the moving finger writes, making me fork this way or that and stop or change gait and let emerge an artistic presentation, evolving its design and choreography, finding its tune and cadence, its equipoise, its spirit and energy, indeed its architecture. And a new entity faces me at the end of my creative endeavour. I look at it with some trepidation, not fully sure what all it has done, what all it enfolds. It is a work of risk and faith, which I let go from my grip to garner its own appreciation in the vast, open world.