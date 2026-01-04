Outlook Anniversary issue: The World And The Word

Amid aggressive public discourse and political pressure, literature survives as a quiet retreat—preserving silenced voices, resisting instant reactions, and allowing writers the freedom to wander, reflect, and reinvent meaning

G
Geetanjali Shree
Updated on:
Updated on:
The World and the Word Outlook Anniversary Issue literature in noisy times
Other Ways of Seeing Untitled artwork by Sujith S.N. Photo: | Courtesy: Sakshi Gallery
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Literature offers slowness and silence in an age of relentless public noise and political intrusion.

  • Writers today face pressure to produce immediate, legible responses rather than layered, reflective art.

  • Creativity depends on wandering, ambiguity, and intuition, not directives or urgency.

In fact, we live in garrulous times. That is not about talking as in conversations. It is loud, aggressive verbal noise to shout the other down. Jabber jabber, noise noise, deaf deaf. And that makes Literature in these times even more crucial, even if devalued by too many. It is a retreat, not as in running away, but as in being the space for silences that pick up the echoes and murmurs of quashed voices. A retreat not from the battlefield as it were, but one where the forgotten or sidelined voices can be restored and preserved. So that no one may forget that there is another narrative, there are other stories, there is another way of being, seeing, and loving, another worldview. A retreat where the writer continues a reflection, a dialogue, in quiet meditative focusing.

Easier said than done! In times so intrusive, where the distance between the public and the private is so narrow, the solitude a writer longs for to meditate and reflect is hard to find. But found it must be. I am here reminded of Arpita Singh’s paintings where gun-toting soldiers are rushing in full force on all sides and in their midst sits the yogi, in padmasan and dhyan. They storm forth in agitated action, the yogi meditates in calm repose, eyes closed. The eyes look closed. In fact, they open not just outwards but also inwards and in so doing take what is happening around into the inner space of reflection and re-looking. Troubled but unpanicked.

Related Content
Related Content
Artwork installation: Sudarshan Shetty - null
Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope

BY Chinki Sinha

Slowness is important in literature. Stillness is its motor. Stare deep into the abyss, intent, meditative, and wait. For it will stir, the darkness will slowly part. The cauldron will send forth steam and furls which will wind their way up to the blank page and stories will find creative concretisation. Like revelations.

Slowness is important in literature. Stillness is its motor. Stare deep into the abyss, and wait. For it will stir, the darkness will slowly part. The cauldron will send forth steam and furls which will wind their way up to the blank page and stories will find creative concretisation.

So I had stared at the old woman’s back when she lay tired and done-with-the-world and she moved into Ret-Samadhi (Tomb of Sand). I saw her slowly open her eyes and bore a hole with her gaze in the wall into which, we thought, she wanted to bury herself in a death-wish. And come out on the other side into the wide-open world, shed the warp and weft of triviality, and reinvent life.

Even in these times of larger-than-life politics and society invading all our abodes, literature seeks precisely this quiet reinvention, repositions old alignments, and challenges the propagandist narrative. Even when it may not intend to deliberately do so.

At Rest Untitled artwork from Sudarshan Shetty’s Paper Moon series - | Courtesy: Gallery ske
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Our Unseen Sanctuary, Finding Calm Within Chaos

BY Pico Iyer

Another time I was standing on a roof where a friend retreated to smoke a cigarette, away from the gaze of the family. Surrounded by activity of the kind there is on such roofs which are flung across many homes, allowing one to ascend from this end of the neighbourhood and descend at that end. There, quietly on the roof, flowed in scenes upon scenes, and a philosophical mood slowly wrapped itself around me. I looked, silent, meditative, and a meaning slowly unfurled. Down below are homes of walls and conservative thought, up here is the sky and no walls, all transgressions possible. Roofs are made to break walls. Come Makar Sankranti and the physical wall between two religious communities down below is leapt across on these roofs and kites fly high in the clouds. A lover runs up one end of the roof to meet his beloved waiting at another end. Love prohibited blossoms. What can you not do if you have the roof beneath your feet and the open sky above. A tale manifested to make me the author of another novel, Tirohit (Roof Beneath Their Feet)!

So it works. Time and time again.

I want to write the personal, the small, the everyday, the ordinary, and have almost an antipathy for the too loud, too visible, too dramatic. So much so that I have a secret desire to write about nothing! But I also know that whatever I write, the drama of life will step in from the most ordinary places. And the invasive outside of today with its over-impinging politics and society too will wind its way in by some unknown trajectory. It places me in a torn, tense position. On the one hand, I am relieved I am engaging willy-nilly with today and its concerns, but I am also a wee bit resentful that the seriousness of the times impinges on my play and irreverence and creative irresponsibility whether I want it to or not.

The Outside overwhelms! I was on my morning walk in the university area. Behind me walked educated ‘enlightened’ teachers. “They had it coming,” one said. “Non-vegetarians stink,” another said. We are the secularists, the liberals, I realised. The dialogues haunted me, my being stared dismally at them and my pen formed words—Hamara Shahar Us Baras (Our City That Year) came into being.

null - Photo: Naveen Kishore
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

BY Naveen Kishore

At some level it is okay. The tension between the outside and the inside is the rich site where creativity gets fuelled. But I worry that the immediacy of our concerns is getting overpowering. Literature is not about an instantaneous response to an immediate event, but about forays into longer, ongoing phenomenon encompassing past, present and future in a human, humane, artistic continuum.

I also don’t like the pressure I feel of the now and here as the all-important urgency of today.

This mental pressure hurts, even suffocates. It comes from adversaries who barge in to dictate what I may write. It also comes from allies who stand on my side but feel so troubled by what is going on that they, too, dictate what I must write. Literature is threatened by them both, for they want it mostly to turn activist and mostly in a very comprehensible direct way. Grapple simply with the history, politics, society of now. Today an ill occurred, respond immediately, highlight it, and also prescribe remedies.

They—the adversaries and the allies—don’t want opacity, layeredness, slowness. They are irate. Clarify, don’t confound; be loud, clear, quick, they demand.

Quiet… solitude… meditation… Play… Irreverence… amorphousness… ambivalence… contradictions… incertitude… where are these, my coveted companions? And the wanderlust which writers love—to get lost on uncharted paths and reach surprises. Where has the chance for that gone?

Casa Museo: At Gabriel García Márquez’s birthplace—Aracataca in Colombia - | Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Márquez’s Macondo And Gandhi, Still Undeciphered

BY Ruchira Gupta

An Urdu couplet, my favourite, says:

Dayar-e-fan mein jahan manzilen bhi farzi hain

Tamam umr bhatakne ka hausla keejay…

(In the realm of Art there is nowhere to reach, all destinations are illusory,

Here, have the courage to wander about and get lost.)

What of that?

There is pressure on me to feel guilty about desiring this ‘bhatkan’, this irresponsibility, when times demand commitment and responsibility.

That is the tension I need to circumvent with creativity—deal with the immediate and still be the literature that transcends the immediate.

This, I dare say, is easier done than said ! Because creativity comes not from a conscious cerebral design. It has its own dynamic, even mysterious, and somewhat out of my control. Directives, fear, inner censor, outer censor, work that much and no further. How can I direct something not working just off my own volition?

If this sounds like glorification of my creative process, let me explain it is not. No Divine hand takes mine in its able grasp and guides it to write! I speak, instead, of an intuition, formed from more sources than I can know and tell. My history, geography, my society, my past and present, and all of these of yours too, a trove of our memories, yours and mine, waiting to be fired by imagination to coalesce in ever new shapes that fly out free as stories. This is the intuition that makes me write. Over the years, it has got honed and better tuned to breath, balance and aesthetics. All this guides me as the moving finger writes, making me fork this way or that and stop or change gait and let emerge an artistic presentation, evolving its design and choreography, finding its tune and cadence, its equipoise, its spirit and energy, indeed its architecture. And a new entity faces me at the end of my creative endeavour. I look at it with some trepidation, not fully sure what all it has done, what all it enfolds. It is a work of risk and faith, which I let go from my grip to garner its own appreciation in the vast, open world.

Snake and other stories | Premendra Mitra | Seagull Fiction | 133 pages | 1999 - null
Outlook Anniverary Issue: Excerpt from Premendra Mitra's 'Discovering Telenapota'

BY Premendra Mitra

I am relieved and happy. And wonder what those two untamed restless beasts—Imagination and Creativity—have done this time, bounding out and about as they please, unbidden by me, and perhaps holding me on a leash at their heels! Have they made for me a proud thing, will it bring me love, camaraderie, fun, will it bring trouble…

The bottom line is it has to be done, because writing is as natural to me as breathing and you must breathe till you die.

Intezar Hussain said: Times good, times not, you can only keep doing what you do. So I keep writing…

Geetanjali Shree is the author of five novels, including Tomb of Sand (translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell), which was awarded the 2022 International Booker Prize, and five short story collections. The English translation of Shree’s debut novel Mai by Nita Kumar won the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize in 2002. Her work has been translated into several languages, including English, French and Korean.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
| Photos: Sarojini Lewis : Real/Memory: These three photographs show village Nindaur in Ara district of Bihar and are connected to my own imagination of what this village would look like.
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Tracing The Memory Of Migration
The Dreaming Chamber An artwork by Ruchi Bakshi Sharma
Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Space Odyssey
| Courtesy: Tao art Gallery : Red by the Sea Artwork by Riyas Komu
Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Dot In Soot
Cover of Romila Thapar's 'Just Being'
Our Elsewheres: 'Just Being', The Past Shaping The Present And The Future

This article appeared as The World And The Word in Outlook’s 30th anniversary double issue ‘Party is Elsewhere’ dated January 21st, 2025, which explores the subject of imagined spaces as tools of resistance and politics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  2. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  4. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  3. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  4. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

  5. War Of Words Over Gig Workers Strike: Biz Leaders Take On Raghav Chadha, Side With Zomato Founder

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  2. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  3. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism