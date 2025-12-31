Discovering Telenapota

To discover Telenapota you will have to catch a bus packed with countless people late in the afternoon, and suffer the crowds, the jolting, the heat till, by the time you get off an hour or two later, you are drenched in sweat and covered with dust. You will be quite unprepared for the stop when it comes. Before you know where you are, the bus will have disappeared into the distance, over a bridge across the low swampland. In that dense, dark forest, night arrives even before the sun has set. A strange wind blows through the eerie silence. You won’t see a soul anywhere; even the birds, it seems, have flown away, perhaps in fright. You will feel a strange dread slowly rearing its head out of the lonely marsh.